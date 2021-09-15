The following cases were heard on Friday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 in McDowell County District Court:
Friday, Sept. 3
Judge: Corey Mackinnon
Prosecutor: Jacob Harwood
● Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of Morganton, injury to personal property and driving while license revoked. Given credit for 15 days time served. Must pay $139 in restitution to victim.
● Nathaniel Drew Braswell, 39, of Boomer, driving while license revoked. Given credit for one day time served.
● Fred D. Busick, 77, of Reidsville, sewage disposal violation. Received a prayer for judgment. Must pay court costs.
● Ricky Keith Capps, 27, of Middle Street, Old Fort, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear, driving while license revoked and two counts of no liability insurance. Given credit for 39 days time served.
● Brandon Thomas Cline, 26, of Statesville, speeding 64 in a 55 mph zone. Fined $75. Must pay court costs.
● Sandy Jo Conner, 51, of Tunnel Road, Marion, three counts of driving while license revoked. Given credit for one day time served.
● Jacob Cordell, 33, of Riverview Acres, Marion, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, four counts of no vehicle insurance and fictitious tag. Sentenced to 120 days in jail. Given credit for 24 days time served.
● Jose Flores, 19, of Tennessee, speeding 64 in a 55 mph zone. Fined $55. Must pay court costs.
● Cale Duane Hancock, 18, of Oklahoma, speeding 64 in a 55 mph zone. Must pay court costs.
● Jason Daniel Harwood, 43, of Amelia Drive, Marion, misdemeanor larceny. Given a 60 day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must not have contact with victim. Must pay restitution to victim. Must pay court costs.
● James Lee Hinson III, 38, of Hunter Drive, Marion, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. Given a 75 day suspended sentence. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. Must have no contact with victim. Must pay court costs.
● Brian Alan Morris, 32, of Killough Drive, Marion assault on a female, felony possession of heroin and felony possession of methamphetamine. Given a 5 to 15 month suspended sentence. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. Must pay court costs. Must not have contact with victim.
● Dustin Kyle Wolfe, 28, of Hoyles Orchard Road, Old Fort, open container. Fined $25. Must pay court costs.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Judge: Corey MacKinnon
Prosecutor: Jacob Harwood
● Noah Scott Cunningham, 22, of Byrds Mobile Home Park, Marion, driving while impaired level five. Given a 60 day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Fined $100. Must pay court costs. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $120.
● James William Harmon, 44, of Asheville, expired registration. Must pay court costs.
● Devon Laura Hoffman, 42, of Joanna Drive, Marion, lend license plate. Must pay court costs.
● Robert Deon Hunter, 46, of Asheville, assault on a government official and two counts of resisting public officer. Sentenced to 150 days in jail. Given credit for 10 days time served.
● Kevin Johnson, 37, of Jacktown Road, Marion, possession of methamphetamine and assault on a female. Given a four to 14 month suspended sentence. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay $120 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.
● Lauren Nicole Mart, 39, of Lake Club Lane, Marion, driving while impaired level four. Given a 120 day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Fined $200. Must pay court costs.
● Revonda Nicole Mathis, 25, of Doc Robinson Road, Old Fort, hit and run. Sentenced to 120 days in jail. Must pay $500 in restitution to victim.
● Connellia Jasmine Norris, 31, of Tice Drive, Marion, driving while license revoked. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $55. Must pay court costs.
● Holly Elizabeth Parker, 44, of Condrey Road, Marion, driving while license revoked. Given a 20 day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay court costs.
● Brandon Donnell Pressley, 28, of Georgia, failure to appear. Given credit for 30 days time served.
● Karma Margarita Ramirez, 27, of Mooresville, driving while license revoked. Given credit for three days time served.
● Three Sion Rayburn, 35, of Pineview Street, Marion, speeding 44 in a 35 mph zone. Fined $55. Must pay court costs.
● Timothy Brian Revis, 40, unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Sentenced to 60 days in jail. Given credit for 34 days time served.
● Rachel Jean Rumfelt, 46, of Black Mountain, driving while license revoked. Given a 20 day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay court costs.
● Alvin Lee Sisk III, 34, of Yancey Street, Marion, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Given credit for three days time served.
● Hillard Frankland Ward, 51, of Morganton, driving while impaired, level four. Given a 120 suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must serve 24 hours of community service. Fined $100. Must pay court costs. Given credit for one day time served.