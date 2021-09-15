The following cases were heard on Friday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 in McDowell County District Court:

Friday, Sept. 3

Judge: Corey Mackinnon

Prosecutor: Jacob Harwood

● Adam Dwayne Branch, 34, of Morganton, injury to personal property and driving while license revoked. Given credit for 15 days time served. Must pay $139 in restitution to victim.

● Nathaniel Drew Braswell, 39, of Boomer, driving while license revoked. Given credit for one day time served.

● Fred D. Busick, 77, of Reidsville, sewage disposal violation. Received a prayer for judgment. Must pay court costs.

● Ricky Keith Capps, 27, of Middle Street, Old Fort, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear, driving while license revoked and two counts of no liability insurance. Given credit for 39 days time served.

● Brandon Thomas Cline, 26, of Statesville, speeding 64 in a 55 mph zone. Fined $75. Must pay court costs.

● Sandy Jo Conner, 51, of Tunnel Road, Marion, three counts of driving while license revoked. Given credit for one day time served.