Distinctive Dodge: Lawrence Reel's '67 Charger is one of 562 made this way

Note: The McDowell News is featuring a weekly series highlighting some of the county's custom and/or classic vehicles. If you'd like to see your car featured (for free, of course) contact Marty Queen at dqueen@mcdowellnews.com or 559-4053.

Name: Lawrence Reel

Community where you live: I live in the Hankins Community with my wife, Betty.

Make and Model: 1967 Dodge Charger

When and how did you acquire the car? Purchased in spring of 2020 from a gentleman in Inman, S.C. and driven back to Marion.

The details? The car is one of 562 built with a 440 cu. in engine, four-barrel carb and automatic transmission. This one is optioned with A/C, power steering and power windows. The only things that I have done is replaced the tires and wheels with BFG Redline tires and Magnum 500 wheels mounted at Baker Tire in Marion, and had the front suspension rebuilt by Buster's Garage on Mud Cut Rd.