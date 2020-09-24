Distinctive Dodge: Lawrence Reel's '67 Charger is one of 562 made this way

Note: The McDowell News is featuring a weekly series highlighting some of the county's custom and/or classic vehicles. If you'd like to see your car featured (for free, of course) contact Marty Queen at dqueen@mcdowellnews.com or 559-4053.
Name: Lawrence Reel
Community where you live: I live in the Hankins Community with my wife, Betty.
Make and Model: 1967 Dodge Charger
When and how did you acquire the car? Purchased in spring of 2020 from a gentleman in Inman, S.C. and driven back to Marion.
The details? The car is one of 562 built with a 440 cu. in engine, four-barrel carb and automatic transmission. This one is optioned with A/C, power steering and power windows. The only things that I have done is replaced the tires and wheels with BFG Redline tires and Magnum 500 wheels mounted at Baker Tire in Marion, and had the front suspension rebuilt by Buster's Garage on Mud Cut Rd.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the vehicle? I saw this car online and was intrigued about the price advertised as it didn't reflect the real value of the car it is optioned. So I drove to Inman to check it out and a deal was made. The car was originally purchased in West Covina Ca., and as far as I know, I am the third titled owner. The car is fun to drive and gets a lot of thumbs up while traveling and compliments at shows.
What do you love about it? Like I said before..life's short so pedal down and remember "It's not the miles along the way but the smiles along the way that count."
