Dia de Muertos 2020 begins with art exposition

Downtown Marion’s Dia de Muertos festival for 2020 kicks off Saturday with a three-week art exposition.

Starting in 2017, downtown Marion has hosted the annual Dia de Muertos complete with mariachi music, traditional Mexican foods and drinks and games for children. This special event, a tradition in Mexico, helps people honor the memories of their loved ones who have passed away. For three years, the event has been held at the City Stage at Marion’s North Block. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous festivals have been cancelled or postponed, including the WNC Bigfoot Festival and Mountain Glory here in Marion.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Dia de Muertos will take place but it has been reimagined as a three-week long cultural event and “an opportunity to celebrate the lives of those we love and miss while sharing in the traditions of our diverse community.”

The festival has an art exhibition called “Always Alive in Our Hearts.” It will feature the photographs of Edgardo Mendez and art associated with Dia de Muertos.

Dia de Muertos is an annual tradition across Mexico celebrated on Nov. 1 for remembering and honoring babies and children and Nov. 1 is to remember and honor adults.