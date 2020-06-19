WANTED: Suspect who set box ablaze outside Nebo house

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help locating the person who set a box on fire outside a house earlier this month.
It was reported that someone burned the box next to a window at a home on East Forest Drive in Nebo sometime on the night of Wednesday, June 10.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.