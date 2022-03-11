WANTED: Suspect in Old Fort break-in, thefts

Do you know who did it?

McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering on Golf Course Road in Old Fort.

An Old Fort couple reported the theft of musical instruments and furniture from their residence between the dates of Feb. 12 and March 1.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous