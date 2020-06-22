Report: Suspect in possession of stolen motorcycle and methamphetamine

Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Bo Alan Bailey, 32, address listed as Old Toms Creek Road in Marion, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, April 15, Cody noticed a motorcycle with a fictitious plate sitting at the Pilot Truck Stop on Sugar Hill Road. Upon check, the deputy learned that the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Caldwell County.
The driver, identified as Bailey, was searched, and 1 gram of methamphetamine was located on his person.
After further investigation, Bailey was charged and arrested on Thursday, May 21.
Bailey got a $35,000 bond.