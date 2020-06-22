Report: Marion man who showed gun at doctor's office arrested

An angry man who displayed a gun in a doctor's office faces a charge, authorities said Monday.
Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Allen Stevens, 55, address listed as Abraham Drive in Marion, with going armed to the terror of the public.
At 2:42 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Madden responded to Mission Family Medicine in Nebo, where it was reported that a man, identified as Stevens, became irate at staff members and showed a handgun.
No one was injured.
A photo of Stevens was not available.
Stevens got a $500 bond.