The following cases were heard in McDowell County District Court on Monday, May 8; Wednesday, May 10; Friday, May 12; and Monday, May 15:

Monday, May 8

Judge: Corey Mackinnon

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Corey Alan Brasecker, 29, of Geneva Drive, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney.

April Lynn Brown, 38, of Linville Drive, Marion, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level five. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Naomy Arriola DeJesus, 19, of Ned McGimsey Road, Nebo, was found guilty of driving after consuming under 21. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay court costs.

Joseph Israel Maltba, 22, of Spruce Pine, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level five. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Fined $100. Must pay court costs.

Daniel Tomas, 24, of Deer Park Resort, Nebo, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level three. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must perform 72 hours of community service. Fined $300. Must pay court costs.

Wednesday, May 10

Judge: Ellen Shelley

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Eddie Dean Allison, 45, of Candler, was found guilty of driving while license revoked. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Fined $100. Must pay court costs.

Kevin Ernest Dalton, 58, of U.S. 70 West, Marion, was found guilty of misdemeanor larceny. Given credit for 15 days time served.

Elliot James McDermott, 26, of Black Mountain, was found guilty of assault on a female. Given credit for two days time served.

Friday, May 12

Judge: Jessica Shuford

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Joshua Neil Morton, 32, of Wheeler Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of assault on a female. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $65. Given credit for 17 days time served. Must pay court costs.

Jonas Ethan Smith, 33, of Moore Branch Drive, Marion, was found guilty on two counts of a domestic violence protective order. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs. Sentenced to 150 days in jail. Given credit for 28 days time served.

Christopher Banks, 19, of Marshall, was found guilty of breaking and entering. Sentenced to 14 days in jail. Given credit for nine days time served.

King Manning Jr., 37, of South McDowell Avenue, Marion, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon and no vehicle insurance. Sentenced eight to 19 months in jail. Given credit for 44 days time served.

Monday, May 15

Judge: Robert Martelle

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Jeffrey Collingwood, 48, of Morganton, was found guilty of failure to report accident. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay $2,514 in restitution to the victim. Must pay court costs.

Francisco Santaclara, 26, of U.S. 70 West, Marion, was found guilty of misdemeanor larceny. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.