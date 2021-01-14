COVID-19 vaccines for persons 65 and older, all health care workers in effect

COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to our community. Please do your part to prevent additional spread of the virus by wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart, avoiding gatherings, and washing your hands often. These simple steps help protect you, your family, neighbors, and our local businesses, according to the news release.

Also on Thursday, officials with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older.

“Doctors, hospitals and local health departments are working hard to get people vaccinated. There may be a wait, but when it’s your spot, take your shot to stay healthy and help us get back to being with family and friends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

Because vaccine supplies are currently limited, states must make vaccine available in phases. To save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19, independent state and federal public health advisory committees recommend first protecting health care workers, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release from DHHS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}