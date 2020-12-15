COVID-19 vaccines are their way for local health care workers

The Foothills Health District continues to work diligently to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines once they become available in McDowell. The McDowell Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will continue to support the Foothills Health District with any logistical or operational needs. The EOC has been activated seven days a week since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. McDowell County continues to be under a local State of Emergency, according to a news release.

“We are constantly monitoring the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We are extremely encouraged with the potential release of the vaccine, to public health departments, in the next couple of weeks. The Department of Health and Human Services has released a prioritization list for the vaccine. We will follow these recommendations and work to get the vaccine to the community in the most quick and efficient way possible. I encourage everyone to consider taking the vaccine as soon as it is available to you. It is key in stopping the spread of the virus. Please remember that after the vaccine begins to be distributed, it will still be important to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. We are so close to getting this virus under control, the vaccine and other safety precautions can help us do that.”