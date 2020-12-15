COVID-19 vaccines are their way for local health care workers

Mission Health has more than 11,000 employees at the seven hospitals in its system, including Mission Hospital McDowell. The Mission Health system is expected to receive 2,995 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 late this week, according to Nancy Lindell, spokesperson for Mission.
“If that happens, we will begin vaccinating staff in accordance with the tier-system set forth by the CDC,” she said to The McDowell News. “The first stage will include health care workers at high risk of COVID-19 exposure, and staff and residents at our long-term care facility in Highlands, Eckerd Living Center.”
Mission Health has the extremely cold storage necessary for the new vaccine. The shipment coming to Mission will be allocated to all the regional hospitals. The vaccinations will begin at Mission Hospital in Asheville and then proceed to the sister hospitals in the region throughout the weekend, according to Lindell.
“We expect additional vaccine shipments next week and will plan further distributions based on recommendations from the CDC,” she said Tuesday.
The guidance is the first allocation will go to critical health care workers with high risk of exposure. They include COVID unit nurses and staff who work in the Intensive Care Units and emergency departments. The vaccine won’t be available to regular patients in this first phase.
In the meantime, Mission Health urges people to continue wearing face masks in public, practice social distancing and keep washing their hands.
McDowell Medical Associates on Sugar Hill Road is part of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. Like Mission Health, CHS Blue Ridge will initially get the vaccine for staff members who are at high risk for COVID-19.
“Our hospital system, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, is getting 975 doses this week. We do have a distribution policy in place for our high risk teammates,” said Drew Thomas, vice president of physician and ambulatory services at CHS Blue Ridge. “We continue to see COVID numbers rise in our community, inpatient hospitalization, and virtual hospital admissions. We are asking everyone to please take this seriously, wear a mask, stay six feet away from each other and wash your hands. Our staff has been amazing during this pandemic and they are risking their lives every day. Their dedication to this community does not go unnoticed.”
State health officials said North Carolina is preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations now that the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a news release.
“Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon to help us defeat this virus, get back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for NC Department of Health and Human Services, said in a recent news conference. “Although the vaccines were developed quickly, they were built upon years of work in developing vaccines for similar viruses. Development time was cut without cutting corners.”
According to NCDHHS, more than 70,000 people participated in clinical trials for two vaccines to date, and the vaccines are nearly 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no safety concerns.
There is no COVID-19 virus in the vaccine Cohen stressed, “The vaccine imitates the infection so that our bodies think a germ like the virus is attacking. This creates the antibody defenses we need to fight off COVID-19 if and when the real germ attacks. Some people may have temporary reactions after being vaccinated, such as swelling from the injection, tiredness or feeling off for a day or two.”
A tested, safe and effective vaccine will be available to all who want it, Cohen said, but supplies will be limited at first. Independent state and federal public health advisory groups have determined that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to start first with vaccinations for those most at risk, then reach more people as the vaccine supply increases throughout 2021. Cohen said 42 hospitals in the state have been slated to receive the first round, and there are 11 facilities in North Carolina that can safely store the doses, according to the news release.
(The 148-page North Carolina Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Executive Summary can be downloaded by visiting this link: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/NC-COVID-19-Vaccine-Plan-with-Executive-Summary.pdf)
The interim plan North Carolina has for vaccination distribution will be rolled out in four phases:
Phase 1a
- Every health care worker at high risk for exposure to COVID-19: doctors, nurses, and all who interact and care for patients with COVID-19, including those who clean areas used by patients, and those giving vaccines to these workers. Long-Term Care staff and residents: people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.
Phase 1b
- Adults with two or more chronic conditions that put them at risk of severe illness as defined by the CDC, including conditions like cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes, among others.
- Adults at high risk of exposure including essential frontline workers (police, food processing, teachers), health care workers, and those living in prisons, homeless shelters, migrant and fishery housing with 2-plus chronic conditions.
- Those working in prisons, jails and homeless shelters (no chronic conditions requirement).
Phase 2
- Essential frontline workers, health care workers, and those living in prisons, homeless shelters or migrant and fishery housing.
- Adults 65 or older
- Adults under 65 with one chronic condition that puts them at risk of severe illness as defined by the CDC.
Phase 3
- College and university students.
- K-12 students when there is an approved vaccine for children.
- Those employed in jobs that are critical to society and at lower risk of exposure.
Phase 4
- Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.
The Foothills Health District continues to work diligently to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines once they become available in McDowell. The McDowell Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will continue to support the Foothills Health District with any logistical or operational needs. The EOC has been activated seven days a week since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. McDowell County continues to be under a local State of Emergency, according to a news release.
“We are constantly monitoring the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We are extremely encouraged with the potential release of the vaccine, to public health departments, in the next couple of weeks. The Department of Health and Human Services has released a prioritization list for the vaccine. We will follow these recommendations and work to get the vaccine to the community in the most quick and efficient way possible. I encourage everyone to consider taking the vaccine as soon as it is available to you. It is key in stopping the spread of the virus. Please remember that after the vaccine begins to be distributed, it will still be important to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. We are so close to getting this virus under control, the vaccine and other safety precautions can help us do that.”
“We are excited that the vaccines are coming to the county,” said McDowell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tony Brown. “Our staff will work with federal, state, and local partners to ensure the vaccines are made available to McDowell County residents as quickly as possible.”
The federal government is in charge of deciding how many vaccines each state gets and that it is strictly based on population. North Carolina is expected to get an estimated 85,800 doses. The pressing call to action from local and state leaders to the public is to wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance as positive cases continue to rise in McDowell County and North Carolina, according to the news release.
Visit http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html to view information about COVID-19 cases in McDowell County.
