County officials urge McDowell residents to fill out Internet survey

McDowell County officials are encouraging the public to complete a state survey about broadband Internet with the hopes that more local residents and businesses will get better Internet access.
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held their regular February meeting at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. During the meeting, Commissioner Brenda Vaughn said she hopes people and businesses in McDowell County know about a state survey regarding the need for broadband Internet.
Vaughn said she had heard that this survey across North Carolina is getting a limited response and it could be that few people know about it.
In fact, The McDowell News ran a front page story in the Feb. 4 edition headlined "Early broadband survey gets limited response" with an accompanying graphic of counties across the state.
The North Carolina Broadband Survey is designed to gather information on locations in the state without adequate Internet access and to gather information as to whether the Internet speeds meet the needs of our county’s residents, said Vaughn.
“We need our county citizens to complete the survey and to encourage others to also complete the survey,” she said to The McDowell News.
The information gathered from the survey will:
• Provide clear data to guide investment of funds through the state’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program.
• Inform research and policy recommendations.
• Support strategic targeting of additional funding streams.
The survey is a collaboration between the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office and the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at North Carolina State University, according to the Web site about the survey.
The survey takes about 5 minutes to complete and is available in both English and Spanish. Participants are encouraged to also take the optional Internet speed test to connect survey data with broadband speed information.
For homes or businesses with Internet service, participants should take the survey online from the location being reported, ideally from a wired connection. This will allow the speed test and other survey data to be tied to the exact location.
The online version is here: https://www.ncbroadband.gov/broadband-nc/north-carolina-broadband-survey
For homes and businesses without Internet service, participants can take the survey by phone. Residents without Internet service but with phones capable of text messaging can text “internet” to 919-750-0553. Standard text messaging rates will apply.
If you cannot text, residents with landlines or cell phones that do not have texting capability may place a voice call to 919-750-0553. An interactive voice response system will guide them through a series of short questions to obtain the caller’s address and register it in the database as having no Internet capability at all.
There are other ways to take action. “Find out more about how you, your community group or your organization can help promote the North Carolina Broadband Survey by filling out the Broadband Survey Community Action form. Someone will contact you with more information on how to help. Also, you can check out the North Carolina Broadband Survey Outreach Guide, as well as supporting materials, to help get you started, according to the Web site.
Vaughn said she hopes people in McDowell County will participate in this survey as we seek to expand Internet access for the entire community.
“Our students and business citizens studying and working from home need Internet access,” she said to The McDowell News. “We have now crossed the line from Internet being a type of entertainment enjoyed on occasion to a necessary means of work and study.”