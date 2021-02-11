County officials urge McDowell residents to fill out Internet survey

If you cannot text, residents with landlines or cell phones that do not have texting capability may place a voice call to 919-750-0553. An interactive voice response system will guide them through a series of short questions to obtain the caller’s address and register it in the database as having no Internet capability at all.

There are other ways to take action. “Find out more about how you, your community group or your organization can help promote the North Carolina Broadband Survey by filling out the Broadband Survey Community Action form. Someone will contact you with more information on how to help. Also, you can check out the North Carolina Broadband Survey Outreach Guide, as well as supporting materials, to help get you started, according to the Web site.

Vaughn said she hopes people in McDowell County will participate in this survey as we seek to expand Internet access for the entire community.

“Our students and business citizens studying and working from home need Internet access,” she said to The McDowell News. “We have now crossed the line from Internet being a type of entertainment enjoyed on occasion to a necessary means of work and study.”