Corner Scoop truck serving ice cream, snow cones, coffee in Marion

A new ice cream, snow cone and iced coffee truck is ready in the Clinchfield and East Marion area to serve cool treats just in time for the spring and summer.

The Corner Scoop ice cream truck is now open at the convenience store parking lot at East Court Street and Baldwin Avenue that local folks have always called “Greasy Corner.” The Corner Scoop has numerous flavors of ice cream, milkshakes and snow cones as well as banana splits, hot fudge brownie sundaes, ice coffee, Frappuccino and more.

The tasty treat business on wheels is owned and operated by Tee Gentry. She has two coworkers who help her run it.

When she was in high school, Gentry worked with an ice cream shop with her father. His ice cream business was located at Lake James and it was called Super Scoop.

Now she is carrying on that tradition with her food truck.

She has owned this truck for three years now but was not able to open last year because of COVID-19. This year, the Corner Scoop is available in the parking lot at Greasy Corner for anyone who wants a cool refreshment.

The Corner Scoop is open every day except for Monday and Wednesday. It opens at 1 p.m. and can stay open until 9 p.m., depending on the amount of business. The hours can sometimes vary.