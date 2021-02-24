Cool Cutlass cruiser: Jeff and Dawn Dreibus's 1976 Olds

Name: Dawn & Jeff Dreibus
Community where you live: Dysartsville
Make and Model: 1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass Salon
When and how did you acquire the car?
We found "Big Red" (so named by my wife) for sale on the side of Route 70 in Drexel while returning home after looking at another car.
The details:
The car is very original, equipped with its stock Oldsmobile 350 4-barrel-carbuereted engine, its original Turbo Hydramatic transmission and 4:21 gear ratio. It wears its factory Super Stock III wheels shod with white-lettered tires. Most of the needed work was performed before we purchased it, but I did install a new original-type carpet and I have performed many smaller repairs to it over the ensuing 23-plus years.
The car is rather unique because it is one of about 2,100 Cutlass Salons equipped with Hurst Hatch T-tops from the factory. More than just an appearance package, the "Salon" moniker indicates that, while the car shared its body style with the basic Cutlass and Cutlass Supreme, it carries the 442 chassis handling package. Salons were also equipped with standard bucket seats and some otherwise-extra-cost options.
They can be identified by an international flag "strip" on the front fenders and the trunk lid. Salons were marketed as coupes and four-door sedans to new car shoppers who might have bought a foreign model but who needed (or could only afford) an American mid-size car and wanted some extra road-handling capability.
Offering Cutlass as "a car for every pocketbook and every purpose" with a wide range of optional equipment allowed it to become America's best-selling car in '76.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the vehicle?
The car was originally ordered in early '76 at the local Oldsmobile dealer by a Burke County man as a high school graduation gift for his daughter. She kept it for 20 years, and then sold it to a man in Drexel.
At the time, both of them were newly single, so the new owner decided to repaint and re-pinstripe the car in its original color and otherwise restore it as needed, then take the car back to her in hopes of igniting a romantic "spark.” This turned out to be a big fail. She cried and told him she never wanted to see the car again. Crestfallen, he parked it beside Route 70 with a for sale sign. That's where we entered the picture.
I purchased it in July 1997 for my wife after I accidentally sold her previous car, a 1963 Buick ("car guys" can probably relate to this scenario). I bought it just in time to present it to her as an anniversary gift ... so it still brought lasting joy to a couple, even though it missed its first "target" couple.
It has taken us on many adventures throughout the southeast. We usually take it to the AACA Southeastern Spring National Meet in Charlotte held each April in conjunction with the Charlotte AutoFair. We are longtime members of Antique Automobile Club of America and, locally, we belong to the Five Lane Cruisers.
What do you love about it?
We love the way that it looks, and that it presents us with opportunities to make new friends. It has adequate power, reclining bucket seats and cruise control so that we can cruise all day to any destination in comfort. With its rear sway bar, stiffer springs, gas-charged shocks and wider wheels and tires it handles better than comparable cars of its era. We look forward to enjoying it for years to come.