Cool Cutlass cruiser: Jeff and Dawn Dreibus's 1976 Olds

They can be identified by an international flag "strip" on the front fenders and the trunk lid. Salons were marketed as coupes and four-door sedans to new car shoppers who might have bought a foreign model but who needed (or could only afford) an American mid-size car and wanted some extra road-handling capability.

Offering Cutlass as "a car for every pocketbook and every purpose" with a wide range of optional equipment allowed it to become America's best-selling car in '76.

The car was originally ordered in early '76 at the local Oldsmobile dealer by a Burke County man as a high school graduation gift for his daughter. She kept it for 20 years, and then sold it to a man in Drexel.

At the time, both of them were newly single, so the new owner decided to repaint and re-pinstripe the car in its original color and otherwise restore it as needed, then take the car back to her in hopes of igniting a romantic "spark.” This turned out to be a big fail. She cried and told him she never wanted to see the car again. Crestfallen, he parked it beside Route 70 with a for sale sign. That's where we entered the picture.