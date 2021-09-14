Connecting Communities: Bookmobile arrives at local library

After many months of planning and building, the McDowell County Library Bookmobile has arrived in an effort to serve more people in McDowell County.

A ribbon cutting was held recently to commemorate the arrival of the vehicle with county commissioners, the county manager, library director Marlan Brinkley and library staff.

“The bookmobile is a community experience, it connects people, and opens worlds through literacy and access to information. This could not have been possible without the support of our county commissioners and grant funding from the State Library. Thanks to their support the public library will be able to bring a variety of resources, services and programs to all corners of the community,” said Brinkley.

The Bookmobile is a direct result of the library working to accomplish three goals: support access to county and community services; provide library services to people from all walks of life; and expand awareness of what the public library has to offer.

The Bookmobile will of course feature books, but will also have audiobooks, DVDs, magazines and CDs. The bookmobile will also provide wifi when possible. It will have four laptops available for patrons to use as well as a printer and copier. You must have a library card to take advantage of checking out items from the Bookmobile.