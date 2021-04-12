CONFIRMED: Tornado hit Saturday night in McDowell

Damage from the severe storm was reported to multiple structures along Muddy Creek Road north of Pinnacle Church Road. A number of sheds and barns were destroyed with several residential structures sustaining roof damage. A masonry chimney was blown over on one structure. Multiple trees were also uprooted along the tornado’s path.

The first damage that occurred was to the underpinning of a mobile home and a window was partially blown out of its frame on the same property. Most of the damage along the path of the storm consisted of uprooted mature trees with a few smaller tree trunks snapped. A shed had its flat roof torn off. A tornado was confirmed in this case mainly by some of the trees having fallen in a convergent pattern. Some tree damage left and right of the tornado’s path most likely was caused by straight-line winds in the storm, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.