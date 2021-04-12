CONFIRMED: Tornado hit Saturday night in McDowell

Local officials and the National Weather Service were still assessing the damage Monday in southeastern McDowell County from a confirmed tornado that swept through Saturday night.
Monday morning, McDowell County Emergency Management, the Dysartsville Fire Department and the National Weather Service conducted damage assessments along Muddy Creek Road after severe storms hit that area Saturday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern McDowell County, according to a news release.
Damage from the severe storm was reported to multiple structures along Muddy Creek Road north of Pinnacle Church Road. A number of sheds and barns were destroyed with several residential structures sustaining roof damage. A masonry chimney was blown over on one structure. Multiple trees were also uprooted along the tornado’s path.
The first damage that occurred was to the underpinning of a mobile home and a window was partially blown out of its frame on the same property. Most of the damage along the path of the storm consisted of uprooted mature trees with a few smaller tree trunks snapped. A shed had its flat roof torn off. A tornado was confirmed in this case mainly by some of the trees having fallen in a convergent pattern. Some tree damage left and right of the tornado’s path most likely was caused by straight-line winds in the storm, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.
No injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of these storms. A second tornado warning was issued for the Lake James area at 8:17 p.m. on Saturday evening after radar indicated a possible tornado. No significant damage was reported around Lake James, according to the news release.
“Saturday’s storm is another example of how fast severe weather can develop and create dangerous weather conditions,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “High winds can create life-threatening conditions due to flying debris and trees being toppled. We are extremely blessed that no one was injured or killed along Muddy Creek Road during this storm.”
Several reports of localized flooding from small streams also occurred on Saturday as most sections of the county received more than 3 inches of rain within a short period of time, according to the news release.