The need for blood is critical during the summer months as people are active and the risks for accidents increase whether at home or away This summer has been no exception and the American Red Cross is dealing with a shortfall of blood supply.

You can do your part in helping to fill the need by attending one of several blood drives that will be held across McDowell County during the month of July. The first blood drive is Monday July 10 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m at the Marion Wal-Mart located at 2875 Sugar Hill Road. Six other blood drives will take place between then and the end of the month.

“With an increase in trauma cases and decrease in donations on top of the need for routine transfusions and blood for elective surgeries, the need for your donation is critical, especially type O’s,” said Gail Barksdale account manager II and donor recruitment for American Red Cross Blood Services. “Type O’s should consider giving a Power Red donation, which helps twice as many people. Since type O- can be given to any other blood type, and type O+ can be given to ~80% of the population, these are critical to have at the ready on hospital shelves when those trauma cases come in and there is no time to type the patient.

The full list of dates and sites that will hold blood drives this month includes:

Monday, July 10, 2023

10 AM – 2:30 PM

Walmart – Marion, Parking Lot ARC Bus

2875 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion, NC 29752

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

1:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Marion Community Building

191 N. Marion St, Marion, NC 28752

Saturday, July 15, 2023

10 AM – 2:30 PM

Solid Rock Freewill Baptist Church

7860 NC-226, Nebo, NC 28761

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

10 AM – 2:30 PM

McDowell Tech Community College

William Harold Smith Building, Rm #113

54 College Dr, Marion, NC 28752

Thursday, July 20, 2023

11 AM – 4 PM

Nebo Crossing Church, Lobby

263 Barnes Rd, Marion, NC 28752

Friday, July 28, 2023

3:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Marion Moose Lodge

999 Bill Cook Dr, Marion, NC 28752

Monday, July 31, 2023

8 AM – 12 PM

Eastfield Elementary School, Gym

170 Eastfield School Rd, Marion, NC 28752

Every day, the American Red Cross must collect about 12,000 blood donations to meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. While all blood types are needed, type O negative donors are especially important. Because it is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any blood type, type O negative blood is what emergency personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most