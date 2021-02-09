Commission Chairman Tony Brown issues statement about his health

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners again held their regular meeting without Chairman Tony Brown but he issued a statement that he has been sick with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Also, county officials said the March regular meeting will be livestreamed so the public can watch remotely.

At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Vice Chairman David Walker read a prepared statement from Brown.

“I regret I am unable to attend tonight’s Board meeting,” read Brown’s statement. “As some of you are aware, I contracted COVID-19 several weeks ago from a family member. This was unrelated to any functions or meetings as my role of County Commissioner. The virus progressed to pneumonia and forced me to be admitted to the hospital. I am currently at home on the road to a speedy recovery. Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers.”

On Monday, Jan. 25, the commissioners held their regular lunchtime meeting at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center but without Brown. At that time, county officials would not give clear answers as to why Brown was not present. However, rumors had circulated in the community that Brown had been hospitalized with COVID-19. When asked about those rumors last month, county officials declined to confirm or deny it.