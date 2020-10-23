Clean green machine: Mostiller family's 1972 Plymouth Satellite Sebring

Name: Jimmy Mostiller and Sonia Mostiller Elliott
Community where you live: Glenwood and PG
Make and Model: 1972 Plymouth Satellite Sebring
When and how did you acquire the car?
Our parents (James and Gwen Mostiller) still own this car, which they bought brand new and literally drove off the showroom floor at a dealership in Charlotte. Our dad kept the car very well-maintained, but now, my brother Jimmy keeps up the mechanical maintenance and I keep the car detailed and gassed up, and I am the one you will see taking it out on the town for local cruise-ins.
The details:
The car still has its original Meadow Green paint and 318 motor with only 163,000-plus miles. We know that only 1,250 cars were painted this color, and that the color was listed on the 1973 paint choices, but with an asterisk stating it was only available on 1972 models. And, we have yet to see another one with the half-roof; all the ones we have ever seen online have had the full roof.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the vehicle?
There are several…but two of the best are…
1) One of our best memories is the car’s one and only trip to the beach. Jimmy and I were heading down mid-week for a family vacation and dad allowed us to drive THE car. A girl pulled out in front of us just as we were first heading down Ocean Boulevard. Jimmy just laughed and said “can you imagine telling the officer that you didn’t see this car, this big bright green car?”
2) Many years ago, at a car show at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a girl was claiming that this was “her” old car, stating that her dad had bought it for her because of the color (which of course would allow him to know it was her car). Our dad kept telling her that she may have had one like it, but it wasn’t this one because he had bought it new. She literally argued with him that this was HER car because she had never seen another one like it … until dad shows her he has the cancelled check and original window sticker in his display.
What do you love about it?
I’d say we all love the color, which our parents will say was definitely the selling point when they first saw it. People definitely take a second look when they see it coming. But, what we love most is that it has been our one true “family” car and in a lot of ways it still is. We have lots of memories with this car; some memories bring laughter and some memories bring tears.
The car doesn’t get out as much as it used to, but it still turns heads when it does, which makes it so fun to drive. It’s also fun when a local photographer takes your picture at a cruise-in simply because your shoestrings match the color of your family’s classic car. Plus, the huge trunk is perfect for Trunk-Or-Treat events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!