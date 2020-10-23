Clean green machine: Mostiller family's 1972 Plymouth Satellite Sebring

1) One of our best memories is the car’s one and only trip to the beach. Jimmy and I were heading down mid-week for a family vacation and dad allowed us to drive THE car. A girl pulled out in front of us just as we were first heading down Ocean Boulevard. Jimmy just laughed and said “can you imagine telling the officer that you didn’t see this car, this big bright green car?”

2) Many years ago, at a car show at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a girl was claiming that this was “her” old car, stating that her dad had bought it for her because of the color (which of course would allow him to know it was her car). Our dad kept telling her that she may have had one like it, but it wasn’t this one because he had bought it new. She literally argued with him that this was HER car because she had never seen another one like it … until dad shows her he has the cancelled check and original window sticker in his display.

What do you love about it?

I’d say we all love the color, which our parents will say was definitely the selling point when they first saw it. People definitely take a second look when they see it coming. But, what we love most is that it has been our one true “family” car and in a lot of ways it still is. We have lots of memories with this car; some memories bring laughter and some memories bring tears.

The car doesn’t get out as much as it used to, but it still turns heads when it does, which makes it so fun to drive. It’s also fun when a local photographer takes your picture at a cruise-in simply because your shoestrings match the color of your family’s classic car. Plus, the huge trunk is perfect for Trunk-Or-Treat events.