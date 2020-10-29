 Skip to main content
City of Marion reports sewage spill due to Tropical Storm Zeta
City of Marion reports sewage spill due to Tropical Cyclone Zeta

The city of Marion had a discharge of approximately 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater on Thursday.

The discharge occurred at the Clinchfield sewer pump station near 280 Forsythe Street and was caused by excessive rain fall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta entering into the collection system, according to a news release.

The untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary of Lake James in the Catawba River Basin.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Thursday and is reviewing the matter.

North Carolina General Statute 143-215.1C requires the owner or operator of any wastewater collection system or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters of the state.

For more information, contact the city of Marion Public Works Department at 828-652-4224.

