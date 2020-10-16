Check out the fall yard décor at the Tailgate Market

Check out the crafts and craft foods at the Marion Tailgate Market. The Market is open every Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m. There is fall yard décor, honey, local grown meats and home-made goodies such as pickles, relish and jams & jellies, fried pies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces.

Come out and support your local farmer. The Tuesday Market will continue through Dec. 8. The Market is open every Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m.

To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:

• No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.

• Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.

• One customer at a time for each vendor table.

• Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.

• Only handle product you are purchasing.

No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. P-EBT/EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.