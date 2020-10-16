Check out the fall yard décor at the Tailgate Market

Check out the crafts and craft foods at the Marion Tailgate Market. The Market is open every Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m. There is fall yard décor, honey, local grown meats and home-made goodies such as pickles, relish and jams & jellies, fried pies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces.
Come out and support your local farmer. The Tuesday Market will continue through Dec. 8. The Market is open every Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m.
To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
• No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
• Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
• One customer at a time for each vendor table.
• Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
• Only handle product you are purchasing.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. P-EBT/EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson Street and Logan Street.
For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market website.
This is a great apple muffin recipe. I plan to try this recipe this week. See you at the Market.
Baked Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cups by Sally’s Baking Addiction
1 and 1/2 cups milk (dairy or nondairy)
2 large eggs*
1/2 cup pure maple syrup*
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
3 cups old-fashioned whole oats*
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 heaping cup peeled chopped apple*
optional: 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
optional: coarse sugar for topping
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (177 degrees Celsius). Generously spray a muffin pan with nonstick spray. If using muffin liners, spray them with nonstick spray. The oatmeal cups stick to the liners a bit regardless, so I recommend skipping them.
2. Whisk all of the ingredients together, except for the apples (and nuts and coarse sugar), in 1 large bowl. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, fold in the apples and nuts (if using). Batter will be a little liquid-y. Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups, making sure both the oats/apples and liquid are in each. Fill all the way to the top. See photo above. If desired, sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar.
3. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned and top appears set. If the tops appear to brown very quickly, tent a piece of aluminum foil on top.
4. Cool for 5 minutes before serving. Cover leftover oatmeal cups tightly and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Note - Sugar: Sally recommends pure maple syrup because the flavor is outstanding and the baked oatmeal is extra moist. Instead, you can use packed brown sugar, coconut sugar, or honey.
