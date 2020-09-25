Charter store in Marion to close for good

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After years of maintaining a presence locally, the Charter Communications store in Marion will close permanently Monday.

Charter Communications began notifying customers of the change in August through bill messages and signage prominently placed at that location, 451 N. Main St., Suite 104. Charter is the name of the company while Spectrum is the name of the service provided, according to a spokesperson.

“We decided to close our Marion store after careful consideration, based on reduced customer traffic and the other options available to our customers,” said Patti Braskie Michel, senior director of regional communications, for Charter.

Charter Communications offers cable TV, Internet and mobile phone services under the Spectrum brand name. Customers in McDowell County are notified to visit the two closest stores in the area. They are in Morganton and Asheville.

The Morganton store is at 107 Stonebridge Drive. The hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Asheville store is at 89 Peachtree Road. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.