Chamber announces McDowell Strong Awards Ceremony

The McDowell County Chamber of Commerce is dedicating its annual banquet to honor those in our community who have exhibited strength, fortitude, acuity, compassion and tenacity in the face of the upsets and disorder of 2020.

The McDowell Strong Awards Ceremony will be a free, live virtual event on Thursday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m.

As the word normal morphed into new meanings across the nation, and Zoom no longer meant a fast Mazda car, residents, businesses, schools, and organizations shifted gears adapting to rapid-fire changes in order to keep McDowell County strong, healthy and resilient.

Ralph Waldo Emerson famously said, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” We understand that the strength of a community is only as strong as its people, and we are proud of the hardiness exhibited by our neighbors, businesses and friends.

As a way to recognize the many acts of fortitude, the Chamber has created four new awards along with our prestigious Duke Energy Citizenship Award to present at this event.

The Phoenix Award: This award recognizes those businesses that not only survived the struggles and hardships of 2020, but were positioned in such a way that they were able to thrive and grow.