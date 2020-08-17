'Chains of addiction:' McDowell survivors share their stories with Overdose Awareness Day coming up

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of articles about how overdoses impact people in McDowell County. Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31. Here are four stories from our community.
***
I’ve struggled with addiction for many years. About two months ago, I bought half of a pain pill from a “friend” and I snorted it just like any other day. The big difference in this day and others was the pill I bought was laced with fentanyl.
Within minutes, I was unconscious. I was taken to the ER where they took my purple, lifeless flopping body, put me on a stretcher and began CPR, then ended up putting me on a ventilator. They told my family they were not sure what the outcome would be that I could just not wake up or I could wake up with brain and lung damage.
Thankfully I was one of the lucky ones and got to come home. After this incident, I chose to go into a seven-day inpatient treatment program through RHA.
I owe them so much because they will never know the impact they made on my life and how much they truly helped me. It’s been a little over two months and I am still clean and doing well with that. However, God was not done trying to get my attention.
Recently, I had two seizures for the first time in my life caused by a cardiac event and my heart stopping. I was taken to the ER, transported to another hospital and the next day I had heart surgery. On Friday while I was lying there having heart surgery a girl I graduated high school with died in the same hospital.
Following surgery, she suffered a blood clot and lost her life. She was one of the good ones, the very example of a true Christian. I felt so guilty the first few days after hearing of her passing I couldn’t figure out why God would take someone as good as she was and keep someone like me who had made more mistakes than I could count and took so many wrong roads. I think I figured it out. It’s because God is trying to use me to tell people my story so that maybe it will help at least one person.
I know how strong the chains of addiction are because I’ve lived it and I know how hard and almost impossible it feels to break free of that addiction. I’m here to tell you it can be done. It’s a fight but it’s possible. Whatever you do remember you are not alone.
***
Thanks for letting me share some of my stories. I struggled with addiction for 15 years of my life. I’ve lost countless friends and family to the battle and the lifestyle that follows it. I’ve done terrible things I’m ashamed of. I pushed my family away and anyone that wanted to alter the path of destruction I was on. I became an absent father. I put drugs and money as my number one priority and I’ve paid dearly for it.
I found myself in prison and jail countless times throughout this journey as one of the many results of my actions. It was in prison when I finally decided I wanted to change.
After a church service one night I hit my knees and cried out to God for forgiveness and deliverance. I told Him if He could truly make me a new creation that I wanted it more than anything else. I WANTED the change! I wanted to be a good father, a good friend, a good neighbor. I begged Him to come into my life and take the guilt and the shame and to save me. My prayer was answered.
This month marks three years I’ve been home from prison, and next month marks five years I’ve been in recovery from numerous drugs that had become a daily part of my life. God is still working. Some days it’s hard work, some days it’s easier. But a bad day in recovery is way better than any day in active addiction. It humbles me beyond words that God chose to spare my life and I’m still here today and able to share my story.
Please don’t be another statistic. Please don’t leave your family and friends heartbroken and damaged. If you’re struggling, seek help. Seek God. Seek a sponsor. NA, AA. Freedom Life Ministries. There are so many programs to help people like me change. You’re not alone. Please don’t wait ‘til it’s too late.
***
Growing up my Loved One was my idol. He was strong, athletic, adored by many. I remember when I was about 15, I started noticing changes with Loved One. He began to get in trouble, just petty things at first. Loved One began to get in fights with his mom; I started hearing rumors about him. The first time he overdosed, his girlfriend found him and was able to get help. Loved One spent some weeks on a ventilator but recovered. Loved One spent some time in a halfway house and got clean for a while.
I remember being so angry with him for a long time over an incident I’m not ready to share. I remember him messaging me asking about helping him to find a place to stay. I didn’t message him back. That is something I will have to carry the rest of my life. If I could go back, I would have swallowed my pride and tried to help him again somehow.
That’s the thing about drugs. It takes the person you love away, even before they pass away. The lucky ones can rebound and make up for lost time. In my family, there are other stories of other Loved Ones struggling. This Loved One recently died from an overdose. He left behind children and a whole family that hurts every day. I see way too much of this. We have too many families suffering through the pain of watching a Loved One—or more than one—suffer. What I want people to know is no matter what I do or what I see, it touches me on a personal level because I’ve been there. You see, no matter what Loved One did, I will always cherish my memories. Substance use can affect everyone from every walk of life. I hope my story can make a difference to someone. I believe I’ll see my Loved One again someday.
***
What I’ve learned about addiction is that it is an overwhelming desire or craving for something that you know full well is harmful to you - your mind, body, and spirit.
It is, in most cases, above anything else, a desire to quiet the inner voices that vex your heart and torture your mind. It is a longing for calm amidst a storm; a hunger for fullness where there is emptiness; a cry for cure where there is sickness. Addiction is a plea for rest from the pain and turmoil that consume. You can search far and wide across the planet, but never will you find an addict in search of a "fix" whose mind and heart and spirit are at rest.
As a recovering addict myself, I would say that any physical aspects of addiction are by far the easiest part to overcome. Even the addictive tendencies or personality traits are easier to manage; it's the mental, emotional, and spiritual aspect of it, the past that haunts us, the hurts that plague us, and the trauma that has changed us, that is where the real battle to get well begins. This is where the disease of addiction resides, it resides in the soul.
People don't choose to be addicts. Addicts usually don’t choose overdose. Some do overdose just to escape the pain. We make poor choices based on an overwhelming desire to feel good, to feel calm, and to soothe the suffering that ails us.
The complexity of addiction is why so many have such difficulty in understanding it. Healthy minds, healthy bodies, healthy spirits, do not crave what they know to be harmful to them; they do not seek out that which will destroy themselves and the people they love. This is a disease of an unwell soul in search of a well mind, heart, body or spirit, but looking for that cure in a place that's been contaminated by death and disease.
Despite knowing there will be hell to pay later, the powerful desire to ease or obviate the present suffering with a "drug" of choice now, far outweighs the consequences that will come later, and that cycle, unless broken, will continue. These are not mere choices or mistakes, decisions are made under intense and extreme pressure to ease or bury great turmoil.
Addiction has never been, nor ever will be, as simple as "Don't do that thing that is harmful to you." It is an all-out war on a soul, every crevice of one’s being, and every person that soul loves and is loved by. It takes heart healing, mind healing, and spiritual healing to come out from the darkness of this disease. And people need to make every effort to try to understand this.
I write this to give some insight to those who don't understand the complexities of addiction, and for those who are fighting or love someone who is fighting this fight. And please know that addiction comes in a myriad of forms: alcohol, drugs, sex, porn, gambling, food, shopping, drama, etc. Addicts are not trash. They are not valueless or worthless. They are human beings of great worth who suffer from a disease of their soul.
And if you are courageous enough to love one, please do so with a deeper understanding of where they are coming from. It will not only help them but you, as well. Judgments and punishments are not helpful. The insinuation that addiction is a choice, is ignorance. We need help, not criticism. We need healing, not extra burdens to bear. We need love and support from those who are strong and courageous enough to do so, but we also know that not everyone we love is capable of loving us through our destructive behaviors. We know that it hurts you and we are sorrowful that it does. Don’t let us take advantage of you or abuse you. But please do remember, addicts, are quite unwell.
