Cawthorn, McDowell officials hold Podcast about rural broadband

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn joined a panel of McDowell County officials and N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene on McDowell Matters Podcast held Monday to address rural broadband and learn what McDowell County is doing to advance access for all.
McDowell County Commissioner Brenda Vaughn, Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Connect McDowell board member Keith Buchanan, McDowell Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Communications Director Tina M. Wolfe and Greene participated in the Podcast at the Chamber office.
Cawthorn, who prioritized broadband access for North Carolina during his campaign, heard from Buchanan, Vaughn and Greene. He also presented a new initiative that he says targets the current roadblocks of affordable expansion and government regulations, according to a news release.
An informational video is planned for release at a later date on his website, https://cawthorn.house.gov/.
“One of my top priorities will be helping North Carolina connect to broadband,” Rep. Cawthorn said. “Finding ways to reduce the costs for internet providers, easing regulations, and creating more public-private partnerships such as Connect McDowell are necessary. McDowell County has it going on.”
The Podcast brought together leaders and legislators to advocate for solutions to the lack of adequate broadband access for more than 60% of McDowell households, said Wolfe.
“Our mission for our businesses and by extension, our community, is to advocate and facilitate connections that bring stakeholders together on the issues the county faces,” said Wolfe. “We are honored to have Rep. Cawthorn, Rep. Greene, and Commissioner Vaughn come and be willing to engage and contribute to the conversation around rural broadband issues.”
The McDowell Matters Podcast will air on Thursday, April 1, which has been designated as Official Broadband Day throughout McDowell County.