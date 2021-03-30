Cawthorn, McDowell officials hold Podcast about rural broadband

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn joined a panel of McDowell County officials and N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene on McDowell Matters Podcast held Monday to address rural broadband and learn what McDowell County is doing to advance access for all.

McDowell County Commissioner Brenda Vaughn, Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Connect McDowell board member Keith Buchanan, McDowell Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Communications Director Tina M. Wolfe and Greene participated in the Podcast at the Chamber office.

Cawthorn, who prioritized broadband access for North Carolina during his campaign, heard from Buchanan, Vaughn and Greene. He also presented a new initiative that he says targets the current roadblocks of affordable expansion and government regulations, according to a news release.

An informational video is planned for release at a later date on his website, https://cawthorn.house.gov/.

“One of my top priorities will be helping North Carolina connect to broadband,” Rep. Cawthorn said. “Finding ways to reduce the costs for internet providers, easing regulations, and creating more public-private partnerships such as Connect McDowell are necessary. McDowell County has it going on.”