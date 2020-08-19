Candidate for U.S. House meets with residents in Marion

Morris “Moe” Davis, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House, visited the Historic Marion Tailgate Market on Tuesday afternoon where he met with local residents and heard their questions and concerns about the needs in the 11th Congressional District.
A native of Shelby, Davis is a retired Air Force colonel and a former chief prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay. He is also a law professor, judge, speaker, writer and national security expert for Congress who has appeared on news shows like those on NBC, CNN, CBS, Fox, MSNBC, NPR and more. He now lives in Asheville, according to his Web site.
Now, Davis is seeking election to the 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives that was formerly held by Mark Meadows. The 62-year-old Davis will face Republican candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25, in the fall general election.
On Tuesday, Davis visited the Tailgate Market where he talked with local residents about the problems in McDowell County and the other counties within the district. This was not his first campaign appearance in Marion but his first time talking with local people at the Tailgate Market.
“I’m just trying to get out to places we’ve not been able to reach,” he said to The McDowell News.
Davis said he’s hearing from folks who are concerned about the issues surrounding the role of the U.S. Postal Service and the impact that could potentially have on the fairness of the upcoming election.
But there are other factors that are weighing on the minds of voters.
“Health care is a big concern everywhere we go,” he said to The McDowell News. “COVID-19 has really put it into the spotlight.”
A related concern is the lack of broadband Internet service in rural counties like McDowell.
“That impacts Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters alike and it cuts across the board,” said Davis to The McDowell News. “Poverty is high in this district and without broadband it makes recruiting industry difficult. A lot of folks have never heard of telemedicine until COVID-19 hit. But if you live in an area without broadband, you can’t really use telemedicine. With education, our kids cannot do online learning without broadband.”
Davis said he would focus on these and other needs for McDowell County and the rest of the 11th District, if he is elected to Congress.
