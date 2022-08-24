BREAKING: Truck crash reported on I-40 eastbound in Old Fort

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle has been reported on Interstate 40 Eastbound in Old Fort near the bottom of the mountain.
According to emergency radio traffic, the wreck occurred at around 5:16 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 72.
Emergency crews were still arriving on the scene. According to reports, there was a vehicle beneath the crashed tractor-trailer and two people may be pinned in. Rescuers called for a large wrecker and assistance from Black Mountain.
Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.