BREAKING: Truck crash reported on I-40 eastbound in Old Fort

25 I-40 crash.jpg

The crash occurred near mile marker 72 in Old Fort.

 GOOGLE MAPS

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle has been reported on Interstate 40 Eastbound in Old Fort near the bottom of the mountain.

According to emergency radio traffic, the wreck occurred at around 5:16 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 72.

Emergency crews were still arriving on the scene. According to reports, there was a vehicle beneath the crashed tractor-trailer and two people may be pinned in. Rescuers called for a large wrecker and assistance from Black Mountain.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

