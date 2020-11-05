Boyd Searcy served our country in the Navy during Korean War

Wednesday is the day we set aside to honor those who have worn the uniform of our country.
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. It started out as Armistice Day, which was the day World War I came to an end. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the long and bloody fighting during what is still called by many the Great War finally ceased in Europe. On Nov. 11, 1918, the armistice was signed and a ceasefire declared.
In later years in the United States, Armistice Day eventually became known as Veterans Day. It is a day to honor the men and women of our nation who have worn the uniform and borne the battle for our nation.
Ninety-year-old Boyd Searcy of Marion is one of those veterans. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He enlisted in the Navy in January 1951 and was assigned to the USS Rooks.
The Rooks was a destroyer launched on June 6, 1944 and it was named for Capt. Albert Rooks, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. During World War II, the Rooks was part of the invasion of Iwo Jima in February 1945 and participated in the bombardment of Okinawa, according to online sources.
During the Korean War, Searcy and the rest of the Rooks crew were part of a destroyer squadron. Searcy said he and his ship were originally supposed to go to Germany but instead they were ordered to sail to Korea. The Rooks served as an escort and planeguard for a fast carrier task force and was active in bombarding the North Korean ports, according to online sources.
Searcy’s primary duty was manning one of the battle stations on the destroyer.
“We were guarding the big ship,” he said to The McDowell News. “We had five destroyers out there.”
During his time aboard the USS Rooks, he and the rest of the crew sailed to 16 different harbors. Search was discharged from the Navy in November 1954 in Boston.
After his time in the Navy, he went to work at Drexel Heritage Furniture in Marion. His daughter lives in Marion and he has no grandchildren, said his wife Withrow Searcy.
Today, we commemorate Veterans Day because of the service by people like Boyd Searcy. Turn to Page B1 and start reading our tribute to veterans.
And to those veterans, thank you for your service.
