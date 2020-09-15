Board recognizes Teacher and Secondary Teacher of the Year

The McDowell County Board of Education recognized the Teacher and Secondary Teacher of the Year at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
North Cove Elementary’s Holly Woody was the Teacher of the Year, with McDowell High’s Seth Hunt claiming secondary honors.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.
Typically, the announcement is made in the spring, but due to COVID-19, the news came later than usual and celebrations will be scheduled for a later date.
“I appreciate the honor. It is very humbling to be nominated and then of course to make it through as far as I did is surreal,” said Hunt. “You know it is hard to look at yourself as a professional educator and say, well I’m doing a good job, because you always find a hole in your own education practices. You always see where you can grow. I do appreciate the honor. I was glad I got to represent the high school. I love that school.”
Both Hunt and Woody were able to join the meeting virtually.
“I appreciate it so much,” said Woody. "It’s been such an honor and a humbling experience as Seth said. I just love McDowell County schools. I grew up in the system since preschool and came back to give back to the community, and I just really appreciate you guys and everything our community does to work together.”
Woody will go on to represent McDowell County in the Region 7 Northwest Teacher of the Year competition.
In other business:
• Garrett gave a COVID-19 update.
• Garrett gave an update on the Old Fort School Building Project.
• A presentation was given by Marlan Brinkley on Tutor.com
• A presentation was given by Toby Bramblett on YMCA childcare.
• The board approved the consent agenda.
• Garrett read his administrative reports.
