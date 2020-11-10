Board of Education recognizes outgoing members

The McDowell County Board of Education recognized outgoing board members Patrick Ellis, Doug McCraw and Chad Marsh at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually. Ellis and McCraw were in attendance at the board meeting. Marsh was unable to attend the meeting due to a prior commitment.
McCraw failed to retain his seat in the November election. Marsh, who was appointed to the board when former member Randy Williams resigned, also failed to garner enough votes. Both were running for the two available Marion seats. Ellis gave up his seat on the board and had a successful campaign for county commissioner. Beth Lolley Silver won the race for Ellis’s vacated Old Fort seat.
Board member Terry Frank thanked McCraw for his service.
“You have done an outstanding job,” said Frank. “And (the) achievements you accomplished while you have been here in your four years, it’s astronomical, especially with ROTC, to get the targets and the ranges set up, were very much appreciated. Not only that but your fundraisers throughout the county and what you have done for the children around Christmastime and other times, speaks volumes.”
Ellis said he has been honored to serve on the board.
“I am not going anywhere; I am not going out of county,” Ellis said. “I do want to continue to help our county grow in whatever form or fashion that will be. I will say this, it wasn’t me. It has been an honor to serve on this board. As you all know, individually, we are nothing. But together, we are the board of McDowell County and again it has been an honor.”
In other business:
• Garrett gave a COVID-19 update
• Garret gave an update on the Old Fort School Building Project.
• The board approved the consent agenda.
• Garrett read his administrative reports.
