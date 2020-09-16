× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department reported the following incidents of larceny, damaged property and vehicle theft.

• Sandra Merilyn Miller, 71, of Zion Hill Road, Marion, on Tuesday, August 25 reported that someone stole a lawn mower, value $2,200, according to a report by Deputy Brian Walker.

• Gary Scott, 51, of Watson Road, Nebo, on Thursday, August 27 reported that someone stole a debit card, according to a report by Deputy Aaron T. Valini.

• Dennis Carroll Rhom, 59, of Arrowood Drive, Marion, on Tuesday, September 1 reported that someone stole various vehicle parts, value $30, according to a report by Deputy Jack E. Gouge.

• Frank Edward Love, 53, of Zion Hill Road, Marion, on Tuesday September 1 reported that someone stole a semi-automatic handgun, value $250, according to a report by Lt. David L. Marler.

• Jeffery Scott Morrow Jr., 26, of Quail Ridge Drive, Marion, on Monday, August 31 reported that someone stole a firearm, value $1,150, according to a report by Deputy Timothy R. Madden Jr.

• Iris Bowman, 65, of Earl Lee Road, Nebo, on Thursday, September 3 reported that someone stole a firearm, value $400, according to a report by Deputy Jack E. Gouge.