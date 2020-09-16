The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department reported the following incidents of larceny, damaged property and vehicle theft.
• Sandra Merilyn Miller, 71, of Zion Hill Road, Marion, on Tuesday, August 25 reported that someone stole a lawn mower, value $2,200, according to a report by Deputy Brian Walker.
• Gary Scott, 51, of Watson Road, Nebo, on Thursday, August 27 reported that someone stole a debit card, according to a report by Deputy Aaron T. Valini.
• Dennis Carroll Rhom, 59, of Arrowood Drive, Marion, on Tuesday, September 1 reported that someone stole various vehicle parts, value $30, according to a report by Deputy Jack E. Gouge.
• Frank Edward Love, 53, of Zion Hill Road, Marion, on Tuesday September 1 reported that someone stole a semi-automatic handgun, value $250, according to a report by Lt. David L. Marler.
• Jeffery Scott Morrow Jr., 26, of Quail Ridge Drive, Marion, on Monday, August 31 reported that someone stole a firearm, value $1,150, according to a report by Deputy Timothy R. Madden Jr.
• Iris Bowman, 65, of Earl Lee Road, Nebo, on Thursday, September 3 reported that someone stole a firearm, value $400, according to a report by Deputy Jack E. Gouge.
• John Butler, age unknown, of Owl Hollow Road, Marion, on Thursday, September 3 reported that someone stole a knife, four bottles, various medications and an iPhone, total value $305, according to a report by Deputy Robert C. Green.
• Yonna Dovone Hoy, 29, of Sinclair Avenue, Marion, on Sunday, September 13 reported that someone stole a car battery and car keys, total value $135, according to a report by Deputy J.K. Frisbee.
• Antorrey Russell Jackson, 31, of Walnut Grove Drive, Nebo, on Friday, September 11 reported that someone stole a 55 inch flat screen TV, value $1,200, according to a report by Deputy Brian Walker.
• Pete Valentine Wikarek, 63, of Denver Ridge Road, Old Fort, on Friday, September 11 reported that someone stole an industrial fan, two ladder jacks, electrical plugs and an aluminum break, total value $1,240, according to a report by Deputy Brian Walker.
• James Freeman, 38, of Pinnacle Church Road, Nebo, on Tuesday, September 8 reported that someone stole a firearm, value $250, according to report by Deputy William Guzman.
• Dale Stephen Cannon Jr., 50, of Concord, on Tuesday, September 8 reported that someone stole a generator and a five gallon gas cans, total value $675, according to a report by Deputy J.K. Frisbee.
• Mark W. Barker, 59, of Violet Lane, Old Fort, on Sunday, September 6 reported that someone stole an automobile, according to a report by Deputy David J. Jones.
• Allen Stockman, 29, of Huskins Branch Road, Marion, on Saturday, September 5 reported that someone stole a chainsaw and a gas can, total value $315, according to a report by Deputy Ryan P. Lambert.
• Kayla Danelle Mashburn, 36, of Davis Drive, Marion, on Saturday, September 5 reported that someone entered a building and stole antique desk, assorted clothes causing damage, total value $501, according to report by Lt. David L. Marler.
• Scott Berryhill, 72, of Old Greenlee Road, Marion, on Saturday, September 5 reported that someone stole some camping equipment and watercraft equipment, total value $2,100, according to a report by Deputy M.K. Fox.
• Steven Edward Adams, 73, of Harmony Grove Road, Nebo, on Friday, September 4 reported that someone stole some camping equipment and other various items, total value $1,525, according to a report by Deputy M.K. Fox.
• Chris Mace, 41, of U.S. 70 West, Marion, on Monday, September 14 reported that someone stole a trailer, value $6,000, according to a report by Deputy Timothy R. Madden Jr.
• Michael Bill Cox, 61, of Jacktown Road, Marion, on Monday, September 14 reported that someone stole two handicapped rails, value $31, according to a report by Deputy Aaron T. Vallini.
