The North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals (NACCAP) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Chant Thompson Legacy Scholarship. In this inaugural year, there were 63 highly qualified applicants. Following careful consideration and a thoughtful interview process, the Chant Thompson Legacy Scholarship committee selected 10 students for their exceptional academic achievements and demonstrated leadership within their communities.

One of the recipients is McDowell County resident Avery Blankenship, a 2023 graduate of Asheville Christian Academy. Blankenship is currently attending Toccoa Falls College pursuing a major in sports management.

The Chant Thompson Legacy Scholarship is named for Chant Thompson, former executive director of NACCAP. Prior to serving Christian institutions through NACCAP, Thompson was the dean of enrollment management at Huntington University, a Christian college and NACCAP member institution. He spent his career advancing Christian education and continues to do so in retirement.

The scholarship is designed to encourage students attending Christian high schools to attend a Christian college or university as they prepare for their future career and calling.

In its 52nd year, NACCAP has grown to serve more than 360 member institutions, including undergraduate; graduate, seminary and degree completion; high school; and associate members from around the globe. More than 2,500 professional staff are served as NACCAP continues its mission of serving and engaging its members by providing vital professional development and initiatives that champion the cause for Christian education.