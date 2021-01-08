Billionaire seeks to conserve wilderness areas in McDowell

For years, one of the wealthiest people in North Carolina has been quietly and steadily doing his part to make sure the natural wilderness areas of McDowell County are conserved for future generations.

Tim Sweeney is a video game programmer and business owner. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games and is the creator of the Unreal Engine, a game development platform.

Sweeney, who was born in 1970 and lives in Cary, has been listed by Forbes as among the few billionaires living in North Carolina. He was listed by Forbes as having a net worth of $2 billion as of 2019, according to online sources.

Through his limited liability company 130 of Chatham, Sweeney has been steadily purchasing wilderness areas in western North Carolina for the purpose of conservation. As of last month, 130 of Chatham LLC owns 139 different parcels of land in McDowell with the largest separate one consisting of 5,700 acres, according to Art Uphold with the county Tax Department.

Much of the land Sweeney owns in McDowell lies in the southern area. This includes the Box Creek Wilderness which covers more than 5,800 acres in southern McDowell and northern Rutherford counties near U.S. 221 South.