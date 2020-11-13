Baxter Healthcare reports sewer spill

Baxter Healthcare reported a spill of untreated sewer into the North Fork of the Catawba River on Wednesday.

Baxter Healthcare Corp. had a discharge of untreated wastewater of an estimated 4,370 gallons at its Marion facility located at 65 Pitts Station Road. The untreated wastewater was discharged on the ground and into the North Fork Catawba River, according to a news release.

The McDowell News heard from John O’Malley, a spokesman for Baxter International.

“As a healthcare company that manufactures life-saving and life-sustaining products, Baxter strives to be a leader in environmental compliance both globally and in the communities in which we operate,” said O’Malley.

“On November 11, we became aware of a brief abnormal flow in wastewater discharge levels from our Marion facility. We immediately began an investigation into the root cause of the abnormal flow, and work is underway to address the issue. We have notified the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and will continue to work closely with them.”