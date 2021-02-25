Bars, venues, gatherings: NC's newest order explained

Over the past month, North Carolina has experienced improvement in key COVID-19 metrics, including COVID-19 daily diagnoses, the percent of total COVID-19 tests that are positive, the number of emergency department visits that are due to COVID-like illnesses, and the number of COVID-19 associated hospitalizations. Due to public health measures taken within the state, enhanced knowledge of the COVID-19 virus by public health experts, and the persistence of North Carolinians in adhering to executive orders and public health guidance, it is necessary to continue with the “dimmer switch” approach in reopening the state.

Are other public health precautions still in place?

Yes. Because the state’s key COVID-19 metrics remain elevated, lives are still being lost to the virus, and the impact of the presence of new variants of the disease remains unknown, lifting some restrictions must continue to be done in a targeted, safe, and phased manner to protect the health and safety of all North Carolinians.

North Carolinians must still be vigilant in adhering to the 3 Ws and businesses must be persistent in practicing public health and safety protocols.

When does this Order take effect?