Authorities recover the body of a man who drowned in Lake James

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency personnel recovered the body of a missing swimmer from Candler who drowned in Lake James. And officials were able to release his name as well.
An officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Law Enforcement Division stated Tuesday afternoon that the missing swimmer is Christopher Michael Morris, 45, of the Candler area. Lt. S.F. Craft of N.C. Wildlife reported to The McDowell News that Morris fell off the bow of a pontoon boat and went under the water Sunday evening.
“He surfaced briefly, went back under water and never surfaced again,” said Craft of Morris.
“We are leading the investigation and currently assisting with search efforts,” he added.
The McDowell News asked the N.C. Wildlife officer if Morris was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water.
“That would seem probable,” he said. The investigation has not been completed yet so I can’t say with certainty.”
Later in the afternoon, Morris’ body was recovered by emergency personnel. Crews located the body in approximately 30 feet of water in an area west of the Big Island, according to a news release.
On Sunday at approximately 6:22 p.m., McDowell 911 Center and N.C. Wildlife received a call about a possible drowning at Lake James near Big Island. McDowell County Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Emergency Management, Hankins-North Fork Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, N.C. Wildlife and the McDowell Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, according to Craig Walker, deputy director of McDowell Emergency Management.
A search of the area was conducted Sunday night until midnight and resumed both Monday and Tuesday. Caldwell County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue and Henderson County Rescue assisted with the search.
More than 50 personnel from 19 different departments assisted in the recovery mission which began on Sunday evening. The NC Wildlife Resource Commission is the main investigating agency.
List of Agencies:
McDowell County Rescue Squad
McDowell County Emergency Management
McDowell County EMS
McDowell County Sheriff's Office
Hankins Fire Department
Nebo Fire Department
PG Fire Department
Henderson County Rescue Squad
Henderson County EM
Broad River Fire & Rescue
Burke County Rescue Squad
NC Wildlife Resource Commission
Saw Mill Fire Department
Caldwell County EM
Charlotte Fire Department
Sherrills Ford Fire & Rescue
Grace Chapel Fire Department
Linville Central Rescue K-9 Team
NC SBI K-9 Team
