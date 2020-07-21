Authorities recover the body of a man who drowned in Lake James
0 comments
special report top story

Authorities recover the body of a man who drowned in Lake James

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
072220-mmn-nws_drowning.jpg

Rescue and recovery workers were on the scene for three days using divers, sonar and drones to find the body of the missing swimmer.

 MEGAN GOUGE

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency personnel recovered the body of a missing swimmer from Candler who drowned in Lake James. And officials were able to release his name as well.

An officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Law Enforcement Division stated Tuesday afternoon that the missing swimmer is Christopher Michael Morris, 45, of the Candler area. Lt. S.F. Craft of N.C. Wildlife reported to The McDowell News that Morris fell off the bow of a pontoon boat and went under the water Sunday evening.

“He surfaced briefly, went back under water and never surfaced again,” said Craft of Morris.

“We are leading the investigation and currently assisting with search efforts,” he added.

The McDowell News asked the N.C. Wildlife officer if Morris was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water.

“That would seem probable,” he said. The investigation has not been completed yet so I can’t say with certainty.”

Later in the afternoon, Morris’ body was recovered by emergency personnel. Crews located the body in approximately 30 feet of water in an area west of the Big Island, according to a news release.

On Sunday at approximately 6:22 p.m., McDowell 911 Center and N.C. Wildlife received a call about a possible drowning at Lake James near Big Island. McDowell County Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Emergency Management, Hankins-North Fork Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, N.C. Wildlife and the McDowell Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, according to Craig Walker, deputy director of McDowell Emergency Management.

A search of the area was conducted Sunday night until midnight and resumed both Monday and Tuesday. Caldwell County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue and Henderson County Rescue assisted with the search.

More than 50 personnel from 19 different departments assisted in the recovery mission which began on Sunday evening. The NC Wildlife Resource Commission is the main investigating agency.

List of Agencies:

McDowell County Rescue Squad

McDowell County Emergency Management

McDowell County EMS

McDowell County Sheriff's Office

Hankins Fire Department

Nebo Fire Department

PG Fire Department

Henderson County Rescue Squad

Henderson County EM

Broad River Fire & Rescue

Burke County Rescue Squad

NC Wildlife Resource Commission

Saw Mill Fire Department

Caldwell County EM

Charlotte Fire Department

Sherrills Ford Fire & Rescue

Grace Chapel Fire Department

Linville Central Rescue K-9 Team

NC SBI K-9 Team

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics