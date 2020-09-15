 Skip to main content
Authorities looking for trailer thief
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver of this truck, believed to have stolen this trailer.

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man reported on Monday, Sept. 14 that someone removed the 7-ton Big Tex tilt trailer from a location on U.S. 70 West. The trailer is black with a gray jack welded to the tongue, two axles with no fenders, yellow writing on the side and two chains and four binders on it.

The theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 and 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

