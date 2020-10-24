August retail sales show McDowell continues to grow

McDowell County’s retail sales continue to climb despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from the N.C. Department of Revenue.
The state DOR reported that McDowell County saw a 19.63% increase in August retail sales, which represent July sales, compared to the same month in 2019. The state saw an increase of 7.25% during the same time period, according to a news release.
Through the first two months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell increased by 23.84%. During that same timeframe, retails sales across the state of North Carolina grew by just 9.96%
These increases are due in large to new retail businesses opening in Marion in recent years, economic development programs and incentives, particularly the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) Program, funded by the Marion Business Association, the city of Marion, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and other agencies, according to the news release.
Between 2005 and 2020, McDowell County’s taxable retail sales grew by 95.2% while North Carolina’s taxable retail sales increased by 57.3%. This means that McDowell’s retail sales have been considerably higher than the state’s over the last 15 years.
This continued growth, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus, can be attributed to the continued efforts of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and other agencies that work to promote the Shop Local campaign, which encourages Marion and McDowell County residents to support local business.
The city of Marion, McDowell County, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Economic Development Association, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and the Marion Business Association all encourage the public to shop McDowell first and give local businesses a chance, according to the news release.
For more information about retail sales, contact City Manager Bob Boyette at 828-652-3551 or bboyette@marionnc.org. For more information on local businesses or resources and incentives available for new or expanding businesses, contact the Marion Business Association at 828-652-2215 or the McDowell Chamber of Commerce at 828-652-4240.
