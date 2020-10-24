August retail sales show McDowell continues to grow

McDowell County’s retail sales continue to climb despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from the N.C. Department of Revenue.

The state DOR reported that McDowell County saw a 19.63% increase in August retail sales, which represent July sales, compared to the same month in 2019. The state saw an increase of 7.25% during the same time period, according to a news release.

Through the first two months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell increased by 23.84%. During that same timeframe, retails sales across the state of North Carolina grew by just 9.96%

These increases are due in large to new retail businesses opening in Marion in recent years, economic development programs and incentives, particularly the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) Program, funded by the Marion Business Association, the city of Marion, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and other agencies, according to the news release.

Between 2005 and 2020, McDowell County’s taxable retail sales grew by 95.2% while North Carolina’s taxable retail sales increased by 57.3%. This means that McDowell’s retail sales have been considerably higher than the state’s over the last 15 years.