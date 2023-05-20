The 46th Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Marion will take place on Monday as more than 800 cyclists are participating in the annual event.

Motorists in McDowell County are asked to use extra caution as cyclists make their way through the county for most of the day on Monday.

The Assault on Marion is a 74.2-mile self-paced ride starting from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. and ending at Tom Johnson Rally Park Pavilion in Marion. Cyclists will also be traveling on Bills Creek Road, Cove Road, Zion Hill Road, Nix Creek Road, U.S. 221 and 226 South, Old Highway #10, Greenlee Road and Resistoflex Road.

The Assault on Marion began in 1994 to allow more cyclists to participate with those riding to Mt. Mitchell. Although it does not include the 28-mile trek to the top of the mountain, this event is as enjoyable and engaging as any around with its rolling hills, multiple climbs, and compelling North Carolina scenery. It is a wonderful challenge for any cyclist, regardless of their skill and experience.

The Assault on Mt. Mitchell is a 102.7-mile self-paced ride from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina, along the Blue Ridge Parkway, to the summit at Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina — a total vertical ascent of more than 10,000 feet.

With 10 rest stops along the way, you will be able to refill, refuel, and make mechanical adjustments as needed.

For more information, visit theassaults.com.