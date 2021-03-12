Arbor Day event in Marion recognizes emergency workers, COVID victims

Officials with the city of Marion and the Marion Tree Board gathered with local emergency personnel to dedicate two trees at the South Main Street Park as part of the Arbor Day celebration.
A dogwood tree was planted Friday morning to recognize local emergency personnel and front-line essential workers for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Marion and McDowell County. A hemlock tree will be planted at the park to honor those who have died of COVID-19 and their families. The city officials, Tree Board members and local emergency services leaders were joined by Lawrence Moore, the city’s arborist.
During the Arbor Day event, Mayor Steve Little read the following proclamation:
“Whereas, the City of Marion Tree Board has decided to dedicate its Arbor Day Celebration on March 12, 2021, to those that have lost their lives to the COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2), emergency personnel and essential workers; and
“Whereas, two trees in the South Main Street Park will be planted in honor of those that have passed from COVID-19 and emergency and essential workers; and
“Whereas, COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is an illness caused by a virus that can transmit from person to person and has spread across the world, creating a global pandemic that is having catastrophic effects on human life, our community, and our economy; and
“Whereas, local and state governments, health departments, and public servants have taken bold actions to protect residents, support struggling local economies, and find innovative ways to provide services; and
“Whereas, in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, emergency personnel and essential workers have stepped up to provide critical services to help protect our communities and save lives, sacrificing their own health and safety; and
“Whereas, the symptoms and severity of COVID-19 can vary dramatically by individual and the long-term health implications for survivors is largely unknown, as many survivors suffer with lingering side-effects of the disease long after they no longer test positive; and
“Whereas, more than 2.47 million people worldwide, with over 500,000 in the United States having lost their lives due to COVID-19, and, in McDowell County alone, more than 70 lives have been lost to this deadly virus; and
“Whereas, each life lost to COVID-19 mattered and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members, and the surrounding community;
“Whereas, public health guidance and policies targeted at prevention, such as social distancing, wearing masks in public, and staying home help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, prevent illness, and lessen the burden on individuals and society,
“Now, therefore I, Stephen R. Little, mayor, of the city of Marion, ask McDowell County citizens to visit the South Main Street Park and remember those that have lost their lives to COVID-19, and the emergency personnel and essential workers who have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our community.”