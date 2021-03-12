Arbor Day event in Marion recognizes emergency workers, COVID victims

Officials with the city of Marion and the Marion Tree Board gathered with local emergency personnel to dedicate two trees at the South Main Street Park as part of the Arbor Day celebration.

A dogwood tree was planted Friday morning to recognize local emergency personnel and front-line essential workers for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Marion and McDowell County. A hemlock tree will be planted at the park to honor those who have died of COVID-19 and their families. The city officials, Tree Board members and local emergency services leaders were joined by Lawrence Moore, the city’s arborist.

During the Arbor Day event, Mayor Steve Little read the following proclamation:

“Whereas, the City of Marion Tree Board has decided to dedicate its Arbor Day Celebration on March 12, 2021, to those that have lost their lives to the COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2), emergency personnel and essential workers; and

“Whereas, two trees in the South Main Street Park will be planted in honor of those that have passed from COVID-19 and emergency and essential workers; and

