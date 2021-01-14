Annual MLK service to be held virtually for the first time

On Monday, McDowell County residents will still pause to honor the life and legacy of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his struggle for equality and justice for all Americans.

But this year, the annual Martin Luther King Day service at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connie Martin, with the Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Women, said this is the first time that the annual MLK Day service will be held this way. This will be the 24th year her church has hosted this service.

“It’s new, and we hope it goes over well,” she told The McDowell News.

And with the shocking events last week at the U.S. Capitol and warnings about more violence across the nation, the ideals of peace and justice that King strived and died for is needed now more than ever, according to Martin.

“With everything that is going on, we need to remember Dr. King believed in doing what is right and what is just, but he believed in doing it peacefully,” Martin said.