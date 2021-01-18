Annual Martin Luther King Day service held virtually in McDowell

For almost a quarter of a century, McDowell residents have gathered together to honor the life and work of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by attending the annual service at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
But this year, the Martin Luther King Day service was held virtually on Monday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than gathering inside the church, people could participate by watching the service on the church’s Facebook page or calling a number.
You can watch the service at Addie’s Chapel Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/150239855387455.
This was the first time the King Day service has been held this way. But King’s message of justice, peace, equality and doing what is right is needed now more than ever.
The service featured retired educator and Board of Elections member Della Watson reading “Still I Rise,” a poem by Maya Angelou.
“You may write me down in history/With your bitter, twisted lies/You may trod me in the very dirt/But still, like dust, I'll rise,” reads the poem.
A liturgical dance was presented as Yvette Logan sang. Later in the service, Greg Conley sang “The Lord’s Prayer.”
The theme for this year’s Martin Luther King Day service was “What Can I Do.” The event is sponsored by the Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Women.
The Rev. Walter Pegues, pastor of the church, was the main speaker. He spoke about what we can do as Christians and citizens in these unprecedented and divisive times. In our country, we have been “overshadowed by a desire to keep power that has nothing to do with democracy.”
“We can stand for the right,” he said. “It may mean you lose a friend.”
Pegues referenced the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who devoted his life to racial justice and equality and who urged people to fight against injustice and racism by getting into “good trouble.”
“We should get into ‘good trouble',” said Pegues as he quoted Lewis.
Pegues preached about how public servants take an oath to defend the Constitution and the nation against foreign and domestic terrorists.
“When you fail to do the right thing, it is a sin,” he added. “We should not stop pushing for change.”
Pegues spoke about all those people, in addition to King, who gave their lives for the cause of freedom and equality in America.
“People were hung,” he said. “People were castrated. People were mutilated for what we have today. We need to be more vigilant in using our right to vote. We need to understand people gave their lives so we could have that right.”
Pegues also read from a well-known section of 2 Chronicles: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
The service at Addie’s Chapel included portraits of historical figures like Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks as well as George Floyd, whose killing last year resulted in protests against police brutality across the nation.
“What can we do? Be a part of the solution. Not a part of the problem,” said Pegues.
The service concluded with the singing of “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand).”