Annual Martin Luther King Day service held virtually in McDowell

The Rev. Walter Pegues, pastor of the church, was the main speaker. He spoke about what we can do as Christians and citizens in these unprecedented and divisive times. In our country, we have been “overshadowed by a desire to keep power that has nothing to do with democracy.”

“We can stand for the right,” he said. “It may mean you lose a friend.”

Pegues referenced the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who devoted his life to racial justice and equality and who urged people to fight against injustice and racism by getting into “good trouble.”

“We should get into ‘good trouble',” said Pegues as he quoted Lewis.

Pegues preached about how public servants take an oath to defend the Constitution and the nation against foreign and domestic terrorists.

“When you fail to do the right thing, it is a sin,” he added. “We should not stop pushing for change.”

Pegues spoke about all those people, in addition to King, who gave their lives for the cause of freedom and equality in America.