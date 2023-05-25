Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPRUCE PINE -- In coordination with its seasonal opening the Orchard at Altapass has a busy first month of musical talents scheduled.

June’s lineup begins with a special recognition of the region’s Scots-Irish heritage on Sunday, June 4. Gordon Warburton and his bagpipes start the music at noon. He’s followed by Dollar Brothers at 1 p.m. and Rewind Goodtimz at 3 p.m.

The month continues with the return of the Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) from Caldwell County and Morganton who perform at 12:30 on Saturday June 10. Buffalo Cove follows that same afternoon at 2 p.m. On Sunday June 11, new to the Orchard — the Rowdy Neighbors. And Saturday, June 17 gives it over to the Dollar Brothers with Sound Traveler featured the next day.

On Wednesday, June 21, the Orchard presents a special evening performance featuring Terry McKinney and Friends. From 7-9 pm, admission $10. It’s been almost three years since Terry played on the Orchard stage, and we welcome him back.

And the month winds down with Good Ol’ Boys’ bluegrass on June 24 and Split Rail Bluegrass on Sunday.

With the exception of the June 21 special, all musical events at the Orchard is free of charge

Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard at Altapass is a not-for-profit working orchard and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The facility is family- and pet-friendly along with being wheelchair accessible. Tour buses are welcomed.

For information, please visit www.altapassorchard.org or our Facebook page.