Alone (you hope) in the woods: Does Mary's ghost haunt Woodlawn trail?

From here, you begin hiking the area I think of as the tunnel. The canopy overhead and the underbrush shut out much of the light, even on a sunlit day at noon.

The trail here is relatively flat for a short distance before you will curve to the left and down a long, straight, downhill. Oddly, this time, as before, I felt an uncomfortable presence with me as I walked. I did not see or hear anything, just a feeling.

At the bottom of the long downhill, you will see a trail marker pointing to the right. This is where we leave the Mountains to Sea trail. Take the trail on the left and continue for another half-mile or so. From here on, there will be no trail blazes to follow.

After the half-mile, you will see an obvious trail on the left. Make your left turn. After a short distance you will see another turn to the left and a rather steep climb out. The trail will get a little more difficult. Not only are you climbing, the trail is so rutted that you are actually hiking in a ditch. Stick with it. This is the toughest part of the hike.