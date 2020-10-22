Alone (you hope) in the woods: Does Mary's ghost haunt Woodlawn trail?

It was a typically cold March pre-dawn morning in 1917 when Will Pritchard loaded his mule and left the mountain near Tom’s Creek and headed for his part-time work at the sawmill near Marion.
What he didn’t know was that his almost-5-year-old daughter, Mary, grabbed her baby doll and lit out close behind, wanting to be with her “Pa.”
It wasn’t long before the mother discovered the daughter was missing, but in the dense North Carolina woods a little while was too much. The child was lost.
The men in the area gathered to search for the child. They combed, as best as they could, the area from Tom’s Creek to Woodlawn, but no luck. Some thought they heard a child crying for her mother but couldn’t pinpoint the direction of the cries.
Fate is often cruel. The search had not been fully implemented when word came that the United States had joined the World War raging in Europe. Out of necessity, most of the men abandoned the search and returned to their homes and families to prepare for the impact of the impending conflict. Little Mary was never found.
As the years passed a trail was formed as a shortcut from the river valley and crossed the mountain toward Woodlawn. Years later, many who traveled the trail would mention that as they walked a portion of the trail, they could hear the voice of a small child crying out for her mother. Most dismissed it as a bird calling out or maybe a bobcat crying. The eerie thing about the noise was that many distinctly heard, “Mama.”
Others claimed to have seen the baby doll lurking in the woods. But no sensible traveler was going to expose themselves to ridicule by overtly making those claims.
Some facts: I don’t know if this story is true or just mountain folklore. It may be a combination of facts from different times and different locations molded into one ghostly story. I should also point out that I don’t believe in ghosts. It’s just that I don’t, disbelieve in ghosts, either.
I’m telling you this because if you walk this trail, you might get to decide for yourself. There is a part of the trail that is so overgrown with trees and lower thick bushes that it becomes a visual tunnel. Twice, when I have hiked this trail alone, I have heard a sound that I could not identify. It was one of those times when the hair stands up on the back of your neck.
Put your senses on alert and enjoy this trail.
Mountains to Sea – Woodlawn to the Grassy Knob Loop
Difficulty: Moderate.
Shoes: If the weather is dry, almost any shoe or boot will work well.
Time: Expect to spend two or three hours. Plan your trip so you finish before dark. The last thing you want is to get caught under the Halloween moon.
Distance: One mile to the loop. The loop itself is about three miles, then hike back the same mile you came in on. That makes it a five-mile lollypop configuration.
Safety: I have rated this as a moderate hike. The back side of the loop can be somewhat strenuous. You will need to watch your footing. Take water and maybe a protein bar. A day-pack is handy but not necessary unless the weather might require extra clothing.
Courtesy: Expect to see bikers and horseback riders. Remember, the protocol for encountering horses is just to stand off the trail and make no sudden movements until they pass.
HOW TO GET THERE
From Marion, take U.S. 221 north toward Sevier. About a mile before you get to the turn-off to the American Thread Plant, there is a small community called Woodlawn. You will see a small park and picnic area on the left. Turn left across the traffic and park in the designated area. Careful here. Traffic is fast. There is enough parking for several cars.
You will see Mountains to Sea trail signs as soon as you park.
THE TRAIL
From the parking area there is a little switchbackery to deal with – just a gentle trail that will lead you to the Forest Service road. When you get to the road, turn left and head gradually uphill.
Stay on the road for a mile. Off to the right the trail becomes more of a single track. There is an obvious Mountains to Sea marker designating the route.
From here, you begin hiking the area I think of as the tunnel. The canopy overhead and the underbrush shut out much of the light, even on a sunlit day at noon.
The trail here is relatively flat for a short distance before you will curve to the left and down a long, straight, downhill. Oddly, this time, as before, I felt an uncomfortable presence with me as I walked. I did not see or hear anything, just a feeling.
At the bottom of the long downhill, you will see a trail marker pointing to the right. This is where we leave the Mountains to Sea trail. Take the trail on the left and continue for another half-mile or so. From here on, there will be no trail blazes to follow.
After the half-mile, you will see an obvious trail on the left. Make your left turn. After a short distance you will see another turn to the left and a rather steep climb out. The trail will get a little more difficult. Not only are you climbing, the trail is so rutted that you are actually hiking in a ditch. Stick with it. This is the toughest part of the hike.
The ditch gives way to an easier climb. Eventually, it levels off. You will hear the traffic from 221 off and down to your right. Before long, it becomes the Forest Service road again and heads downhill to complete the loop where you entered the single-track trail. This time the marker is on your left. Back on the same route for about a mile and you’re at the parking area.
Well, I hope you enjoy this one. If you don’t get any strange vibrations, I guess that’s good, but I think little Mary and her faithful doll may still be out there. Take an afternoon and hike this one by yourself. Just remember – you may not be alone.
Happy Halloween!
