Almost 8,000 vote early in McDowell County

“Everybody seems to enjoy it, but it has been busy,” she added.

Welborn said she is not aware of any issues regarding the placement of political signs or voters wearing T-shirts promoting a certain candidate into the areas where voting is taking place.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions are being taken at both locations. Voters are being asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Election workers are wearing face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks are available for voters, if they want one. There is blue tape in the buildings to represent the 6 feet apart of social distancing.

The voting booths are disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens are given to each voter, instead of “I voted” stickers. The facilities are sprayed and disinfected every evening once one-stop closes for the day, and social distancing is being monitored. There are Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers.

Welborn said Friday she is not aware of any issues with voters not wearing a mask when they come into the building to cast their ballots.

“When they come in to vote, we supply a face mask if they don’t have one,” she said.