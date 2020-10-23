Almost 8,000 vote early in McDowell County

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, almost 8,000 people had cast their ballots during the first week of early voting in McDowell County.
Election Director Kim Welborn told The McDowell News that as of 2:30 p.m. Friday 7,918 voters have participated in the early, or one stop, voting period at both the Marion and Old Fort locations. Welborn said this is likely a record for early voting turnout in McDowell County.
“I think it will be (a record) when all is said and done,” she added.
During the first day of early voting on Thursday, Oct. 15, the line at the Marion location stretched all the way to the back of the building. Since then, the wait time has been reduced.
Welborn said after the first few days, the wait has been no more than 15 minutes at the Marion location. But it has been steady all day every day.
“They are here before we arrive and then they are here steady until we close,” she said.
The voting at the Old Fort location has not been as busy, but it is steady too.
The early, or one stop, voting, is going on now at the McDowell Board of Elections office at 2458 N.C. 226 Marion and at the Rockett Building at 55 E. Main St. in Old Fort.
During this time, there have been no problems with the early voting process, according to Welborn.
“Everybody seems to enjoy it, but it has been busy,” she added.
Welborn said she is not aware of any issues regarding the placement of political signs or voters wearing T-shirts promoting a certain candidate into the areas where voting is taking place.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions are being taken at both locations. Voters are being asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Election workers are wearing face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks are available for voters, if they want one. There is blue tape in the buildings to represent the 6 feet apart of social distancing.
The voting booths are disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens are given to each voter, instead of “I voted” stickers. The facilities are sprayed and disinfected every evening once one-stop closes for the day, and social distancing is being monitored. There are Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers.
Welborn said Friday she is not aware of any issues with voters not wearing a mask when they come into the building to cast their ballots.
“When they come in to vote, we supply a face mask if they don’t have one,” she said.
From Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 24, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 will be the last day of the early voting period, and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 2020 general presidential election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day at all 17 precincts in McDowell County. Absentee applications are available through Oct. 27.
For further information, contact the McDowell Board of Elections office at 659-0834.
