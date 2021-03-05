Almost 12,000 COVID vaccine doses given in McDowell

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday 10 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, almost 12,000 total doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in McDowell.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,761 positive cases. There have been 40,487 tests conducted, 35,638 negative results and 88 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 117 individuals in quarantine, 4,569 out of quarantine and 75 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.9%, according to a news release.
COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 7,456
• Second doses: 4,371
• Total doses administered: 11,827
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current COVID-19 outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.