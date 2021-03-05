Almost 12,000 COVID vaccine doses given in McDowell

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday 10 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, almost 12,000 total doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in McDowell.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,761 positive cases. There have been 40,487 tests conducted, 35,638 negative results and 88 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 117 individuals in quarantine, 4,569 out of quarantine and 75 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.9%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 7,456

• Second doses: 4,371

• Total doses administered: 11,827

