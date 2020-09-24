All about the journey: Snook's Nose hike challenges a hiker's fitness

The ancient Japanese art and philosophy of Shibumi teaches that goals in life are about the journey, not the destination.
When I decided to hike this trail, that was the attitude with which I began the journey. Due to a recent minor illness, I knew I wasn’t at 100 percent, but I wanted to know just how much I had in the tank.
I am very fortunate to be able to hike with folks who understand my goals and are kind enough to allow me to pursue them without judgement. We hike together. Sometimes I lead. Sometimes I follow. This time I mostly followed but we were all together at the finish. I hope you have or can find a similar group.
Snook’s Nose Trail
Difficulty: Difficult. Strenuous to very strenuous at times.
Shoes: A solid boot will work the best. The trail is very steep almost all the way to the top. The trip back requires good support.
Time: To the rock outcropping, the “nose” and back expect to spend 2-3 hours. Depends on your condition and how much time you spend at the top.
Distance: Total distance out and back from parking lot to the summit is a little over 4 miles. The elevation gain in the short distance from car to peak is over 1,800 feet.
Safety: The difficulty of the trail is, in itself, a safety factor. This is one of the steepest trails I have ever hiked. I’m including trails in Germany and Austria. The distance to Snook’s Nose is relatively short but I found it extremely difficult. Monitor your health. Don’t overplay your hand on this one. You can always try again.
In the summer months, the rock outcropping on Snook’s is literally covered with venomous snakes. Given my paranoia about snakes you may think I’m overstating the case. Remember, just because you are paranoid doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Really, they’re there.
All the trail ratings I have read say it is a good trail for your dog. If you hike in the warmer months, I strongly suggest you leave you buddy at home for this one. I know of more than one account of bites to the nose of curious dogs on this trail.
Courtesy: As is usual these days, be aware of others you might encounter on the trail. Mask if you feel more comfortable but, trust me, you’re not going to want anything between you and your oxygen source. The trail is narrow but there is room to pass safely.
HOW TO GET THERE: Best thing to do is find Curtis Creek campground using whatever mapping source you have. Once you get to the campground, which will be on your right if you’re driving from Old Fort, go just a little farther and you will see day parking on the left. From the parking area, walk back past the campground on your left, until you see the trail marker for Snook’s Nose on your right. It doesn’t jump out at you, but it isn’t that hard to find. If you walk past the campground, you have gone too far.
THE TRAIL: The beginning of the trail is pretty straightforward. From the marker it is just a slight upward slope as it parallels Curtis Creek Road then turns to lead you back into the mountain. There will be a couple of dips to small stream crossings then you will be at the base of the trail to Snook’s Nose.
I’m not going to sugar-coat it. It gets hard from here. The trail has switchbacks, but they don’t ease the steepness like you would expect. Because of the steepness, the rocks under your feet are unstable. The trail is slippery and rooty at times. I had planned to publish a photo of me on the trail so you could get an idea of the steepness but in every photo, my mouth looked like the front end of a ’59 Edsel (look it up kids). At times, I was afraid the plants would die because I had sucked all the oxygen out of the air.
The steep trail reaches a small clearing where things level a little bit. You have about a quarter-mile of reprieve here. The path is almost level. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security. Soon, it will become more difficult than before. It actually gets steeper but the switchbacks have mostly gone away. It’s just a straight climb to the top.
The rock outcropping at the top is the actual “nose.” Because of the snakes, we did not venture out on the rock. The views are great but not unlike other views we have seen on many previous trails. Let’s face it: WNC is just a great scenic area for hikers.
You can continue, if you like, all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. That’s another story. For this article it’s time to head back down.
Watch your footing and don’t be afraid to take a break once in a while. Your legs are fatigued from the climb. Relax when you can. After all my hiking and trail writing, you would think I would know better, but I hooked my boot under a small root and fell down the trail. Due to my vast experience, I was able to break my fall using my face. Some minor damage but the sad thing was that no one thought I looked any worse.
When you get back to the campground you will feel accomplished. It really is worthwhile. So, in the future, when you are at one of those social gatherings, walk into a group that may be talking about the stock market or other boring things and casually blurt out, “Yeah, I’ve hiked Snook’s Nose.”
