All about the journey: Snook's Nose hike challenges a hiker's fitness

I’m not going to sugar-coat it. It gets hard from here. The trail has switchbacks, but they don’t ease the steepness like you would expect. Because of the steepness, the rocks under your feet are unstable. The trail is slippery and rooty at times. I had planned to publish a photo of me on the trail so you could get an idea of the steepness but in every photo, my mouth looked like the front end of a ’59 Edsel (look it up kids). At times, I was afraid the plants would die because I had sucked all the oxygen out of the air.

The steep trail reaches a small clearing where things level a little bit. You have about a quarter-mile of reprieve here. The path is almost level. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security. Soon, it will become more difficult than before. It actually gets steeper but the switchbacks have mostly gone away. It’s just a straight climb to the top.

The rock outcropping at the top is the actual “nose.” Because of the snakes, we did not venture out on the rock. The views are great but not unlike other views we have seen on many previous trails. Let’s face it: WNC is just a great scenic area for hikers.

You can continue, if you like, all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. That’s another story. For this article it’s time to head back down.