Afield in WNC: You might see bigfoot on this hike (but not really)

Somebody had to do it.

With all the excitement about the mythical creature, Bigfoot, I knew it was time for a trusted source of true information and mountain folklore to step up and reveal the facts about the real, or imagined, existence of such a creature in the woods of western North Carolina.

When I say, “trusted source,” I mean me.

If you want to solve a mystery you go to mysterious places. One of the most controversial places in our area is Brown Mountain. The reported home of the famous Brown Mountain Lights. That area has been identified as everything from the landing place of little green men (or women) to ghostly swamp gasses that move and swirl in the night.

Therefore, it seems likely that it must also be an attraction to big hairy creatures who freely roam the woods but are seldom seen. Just to be clear, I’m referring to Bigfoots…or Bigfeet. I’m not sure.

We’ll head out on this adventure to finally break the myth of the creature and, while we’re at it, dispel the legend of the Brown Mountain Lights. No thanks necessary, all part of the job.

My research has revealed that there are many trails on Brown Mountain but they are set aside for OHV users. They are for driving, not hiking. You can hike them but it really isn’t that enjoyable and it’s not fair to the drivers who are negotiating the terrain to suddenly see pedestrians on the route. So, I found another trail just for hikers that is close to the enigmatic mountain. This trip is for the adventurers in the group who want something a little different and a chance to see the impossible. If I was Bigfoot this is where I would want to live. I’m assuming Bigfoot doesn’t need a cell signal.

Wilson Ridge

Difficulty: Moderate. The incline is not too bad, but the footing is a little unstable at times and the summertime trails are a little grown-over with vegetation. Although the flowers on the trail are beautiful, their abundance makes you a little more careful when you take a step. Another factor to consider in the rating is the isolation of the area. If something goes wrong in this area, help could be hours away.

Shoes: Boots for sure. The terrain calls for ankle support and since the trail is overgrown in spots, boots will provide a little extra protection from the path and anything unseen that occupies it.

Time: Allow two hours for the hike itself. The drive to the trailhead will also take a little time.

Distance/Elevation Gain: This is a solid 4 miles out and back. The elevation gain is about 600 feet.

Safety: The last 4 or 5 miles of the route to the trailhead is on a narrow, sometimes-steep dirt road that is carved into the side of a ridge and has no guardrails. If you are intimidated by heights and no shoulders on the road, this might not be your best trip.

You might see bike riders on this trail. If you do, leave them alone. They are probably on a mission (or lost) and have no time to stop for a talk.

No restrooms are close to the trail.

Take water and, if so inclined, insect repellant. There were plenty of summertime insects flying around. We also found a few ticks on our clothes.

Courtesy: Don’t be surprised if you are the only person on the trail. So, your primary interaction with others will be on the service road to the trailhead. As you drive to the trail, be aware of pull-outs in case you meet an oncoming car. As you go to the trail, any wide spot on the road will be to your right. That is the dangerous side. Find a way to let others pass without falling off the mountain. Not hard, just needs a little planning. We found all drivers to be very aware of the terrain and were extremely courteous.

HOW TO GET THERE:

This is a hard one to find. Read my instructions and do some research on your own to make sure you know where you are going. Make sure you search for the Wilson Ridge Trail that begins and ends on the top of the mountain. There is another Wilson Ridge that comes up from the Wilson Creek Scenic River. That is called lower. We want upper. Don’t expect to see the designators in the names. Use Google Maps and query, Adako Rd. and NC State Road 1407. Google will get you from Marion to that intersection. That is your starting point.

From the start, 1407 is a dirt road. In the beginning, the quality is good. It deteriorates somewhat in about a mile when you take the right fork onto FS road 187 and begin to climb. It seems longer, but after about 4 miles, look for the Forest Service gate and the marker that identifies the trail as 4097 on the left side of the road. That is the trailhead. There is room to turn around and park below the trail with the car pointed toward home.

THE TRAIL:

Once you find your parking spot, look for the Forest Service gate. That is the start of your uphill climb. Immediately, you will get the feeling of being deep in the woods. That is because you are, indeed, deep in the woods. Within the first 500 feet, we saw bear scat on the trail. Or was it a sign of the illusive hairy biped? Probably not since that creature doesn’t exist.

As you climb, take time to look at the forest around you. This is some of the most undisturbed landscape we have had the pleasure to hike in a long time. The old FS road is almost an afterthought. You are truly immersed in the hardwoods and laurels. It’s a raw beauty that we sometimes miss on the more developed trails. Stay quiet and you will hear running water just off the trail. There were some other undefined sounds but nothing of particular note.

At about .5 miles, you will see a couple of cross trails. These are trails that come up from the Wilson Creek Scenic River area. They are marked 4097A and 4097B. For today, avoid those trails and stay basically to the left and continue to climb.

As you get higher, the woods are deeper and darker. At dusk, with a little imagination, I could see things roaming through these woods. Even during the day, the shadows are creating movement that makes my mind question what is really happening off the trail. But enough of that nonsense, let’s get back to the hike.

One final sweeping right turn and you make the final ascent to the end of the two-track. Now, there is a short, slightly downhill stroll to the end of the old road. It almost looks like a small meadow. At the end of the meadow and off to the left, you will see a slight opening in the woods. That is the continuation of the route. It becomes a narrow single-track that will take you up the steepest portion of the hike and to the summit.

As you take this final section of the trail, the woods really begin to close in. The branches are in your face and the trees rub your shoulders as you plow through. You can easily see that, in the fall, the views off to the left will be spectacular. For now, the foliage blocks the view. In fact, for some reason, it was almost claustrophobic. Although I’m sure we were alone, the closeness made me feel a little uneasy. The path climbs then heads steeply downhill. That is your turnaround spot for this adventure. Grab a couple of selfies and head back to the car on the same route. It’s an easy, downhill cruise from here.

Well, there you have it: Another great hike and, just as predicted, no sightings. Take it from me, Bigfoot is a myth and the Brown Mountain legend is just another folk tale. Wait…what are all those lights?