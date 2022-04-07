Afield in WNC: U.S. history looms large on Alexander's Ford Trail

The mountains and trails of Western North Carolina are rich with history. All we have to do is seek the locations and be prepared to absorb the history that is around us and beneath our feet.

Here is another spot touched by the Overmountain Men in their march and fight for freedom.

I received a suggestion from a reader to explore a trail that is almost in the 30-mile zone and has historical significance. As they say, “Timing is everything.”

The change of course of the Patriot militia at this location might very well have changed the course of the fight for independence.

Here is an explanation from the nps.gov website: “October 5, 1780. The Patriot militia arrived at the Green River on October 5 and made their encampment along its banks. They were heading south to Fort Ninety Six, Ferguson's assumed destination. Colonel Edward Lacey of South Carolina found the Patriot army here and brought news of Ferguson: he was to the east, not the south. Lacey and the other officers made plans to meet the next evening at the Cowpens and hurry onward. This would be their final camp with the full militia together, although they did not know it then. In the morning the militia crossed at Alexander’s Ford and rode on.”

The battles at Cowpens and King’s Mountain are known to most of us in WNC, but the fact that a major number of fighters might not have been in the right location when the battle took place is a little-known and surprising fact. For this adventure, you will walk in the actual tracks of the militia and explore the camp where they planned for their change of course. This is a short and fairly easy hike. Enjoy it for all it brings us; not just the physical exercise, but also the mental fulfillment.

Alexander’s Ford Trail - Rutherfordton

Difficulty: Easy. There is a slight rise and fall to the path. It is plenty wide and firm under foot. You’re headed down on the way out, which means you might get a little boost in the heart rate as you climb out, but nothing of consequence.

Shoes: Hiking boots or hiking shoes. We saw evidence of running shoes in the softer areas.

Time: Allow yourself about two hours on the trail. You won’t need all of that but it will give you a little time to explore and enjoy the river.

Distance/Elevation Gain: If you follow this route, you will log about 3 miles. Rise and fall is 216 feet. There are a couple of ways to shorten it if you feel the need. I’ll explain later.

Safety: We did not see anyone on the trail but you should expect to see bicycles. The trail is wide and open, so there should be no surprises. The nature of the route does lend itself to fast wheeled travel.

On our afternoon trip the temperature was in the 80s. It’s always a good idea to take water.

No restroom facilities were close.

Courtesy: Just remember the trail protocols. You might even see a horse and rider. Just give them plenty of room.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Use Google Maps to find Bradley Nature Preserve at Alexander’s Ford. The trailhead is about 31 miles from Marion.

When you arrive at the trailhead, you should be looking at the Gray’s Chapel Church. Option one is to use the small parking area on the right side of the narrow road. As you pull into the parking area, look to the right and you should see an opening in the fence and a trail sign.

Option two is to look to the right as you get close to the chapel. You should see a gravel two-track that leads to a large sign that identifies the Bradley Nature Preserve. Take the gravel road past the sign to the obvious parking area. There is another, prominent, trail entrance there.

THE TRAIL:

We parked in the little wide spot close to the front of the church and elected to walk back and up to the opening in the fence. You will know you’re headed in the right direction by the Overmountain Victory Trail sign next to the fence opening.

Initially, you have the feeling of bushwhacking through the trees. The trail underfoot is just a plowed area. Turn to the left and walk just a few feet and you will see the actual trail to your left. We decided that the plowed area was there to get you around a large tree that had fallen across the beginning of the trail. You will have no doubt when you get to the intended route. It will head off to the right and is clear, wide, and firm underfoot.

At about .3 miles, the trail will intersect another trail that comes up from a parking area on the left. This is the second entry if you drove the gravel two-track. There is a very interesting, interpretive sign there that explains the importance of the event that took place on the trail.

As you leave the sign and move down the long, straight trail, you will see another trail off to the right. For now, continue down the straight route. We’ll explore this side trail on the way back.

At about a mile, look for a small but obvious path that goes steeply up the bank on the right. This path will take you to an old graveyard. They were so old that we couldn’t read anything on the markers. Now, back to the main trail and go on to the right.

Very soon the route begins to go rather steeply downhill. Enjoy the pleasant walk. Another little flat area, then downhill again until the trail ends at an open, verdant, pasture-like area. I don’t advertise this adventure as an ‘ooh-aah’ experience, but don’t be alarmed if a couple of gasps slip out before you can get yourself under control and reclaim your cool demeanor.

As you stroll through the field, keep a lookout for deer that might be sharing the stroll with you. Based on a scat sample we saw; you might even see a bear along the edge of the trees.

Go on through the field to the river. The Green River is your turnaround point. There is a bench there that allows you to sit and enjoy the river as it rolls by.

Now, go back the same way you entered. Expect some climbing at first. Just a little huff and puff. Nothing serious.

On your way back, you will see an obvious split in the trail. To the left, you will see another well-maintained trail that makes a serpentine climb up the hillside. Take that trail. It is a short detour from the main route. It really doesn’t provide additional views. It just adds a few more steps to your outing.

When we got to the area where the gravel road came to the different trail entrance, we decided to hike out on the gravel road just for variety. Up a little incline and back to the car.

This is truly an all-season hike. I plan to return when the foliage is at the peak and again when the snow falls. I hope you enjoy this one. If you worked up an appetite, there are a few good spots in Rutherfordton.