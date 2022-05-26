Afield in WNC: This hike is fun for all ages

When I hike with my group of companions, often our goal is to get away from the stresses of everyday life and enjoy the quiet openness of a mountain trail.

For my friends who are parents or grandparents, this usually means leaving the younger members of the family behind. These days, each generation has its own interests.

This week I want to change things a bit. I am offering a trail that encourages you to hike with your younger children. The path is wide and the distance is comfortable for most who attempt it. There are interesting views, flowers, trees, and water features to enjoy, and the area is open enough to allow you to keep an eye on the younger hikers. During business hours there is even a store close to the trailhead that offers soft drinks and a deli.

This is a fun hike to take alone, but if you think the time might be right for a short break in your routine, this one has a lot of features that will hold the interests of the younger crowd. It is about 17 miles from Marion and it is a spot that I have often passed on the way to hike a more aggressive trail. I hope you will like this one and if appropriate, I hope you can enjoy it with others.

The Orchard at Altapass Trail

Difficulty: Moderate. The incline is very mild, but the trail will be covered in grass that can range from 1 inch to over 12 inches in height. It all depends on when the last mowing took place. Expect the taller grasses on the trail.

Shoes: I always recommend boots when the trail flora covers your feet. If I can’t always see my feet, it makes me feel better to know my ankles are covered. If the grass is wet, your feet will most definitely get wet. Wear a breathable boot (or shoe) and wicking socks. Bring a change of shoes and socks so you can dry your feet when you get back to the car.

Time: We spent less than two hours. One hour is certainly doable if you want to exercise by using the run-and-play method.

Distance/Elevation: We parked in a spot that gave us a full 3 miles. You can cut that a little by parking closer to the trailhead. This is a loop trail with a total elevation loss and gain of about 300 feet.

Safety: When the vegetation is above your feet, always watch where you step. However, I was not at all uncomfortable while I was walking this route.

Watch for the poison oak/ivy. Depending on the season, the plants will be all around you. They are among the weeds and tall grasses on the trail.

No bikes or horses. Take water. Dogs are allowed on the trail but must be leashed. Due to the number of ticks, I would not recommend taking your dog. You will be hiking on private property so the rules should be obeyed.

There are restrooms at the store. They may not be open at all times. Just be aware that there could be no restrooms available.

Courtesy: We did not see other hikers, but prime season is approaching, so expect to pass or be passed by others. The trail is wide and flat. Other than the grass, passing is not a problem at all.

HOW TO GET THERE:

From Marion, take NC 226 to Gillespie Gap and turn right toward Spruce Pine. After you pass under the bridge, watch for an immediate right turn for the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway. At the parkway, turn left toward Altapass. In about 2 miles, you will see the Orchard at Altapass on your right and below. There is a nice, paved, right turn that goes down to a stop sign. Then a right turn on the gravel road will take you to the parking areas. Even on the weekend, you should be able to find a spot.

As you are facing the store and looking down the mountain, the trail head is to the left and slightly down the parking area. You will see a nice interpretive sign on the left side of the trail. Look up and to the right to see the sign for “Trail #2.” Off you go.

THE TRAIL:

Immediately the carpet of grass is the most obvious thing you see and feel. The grass height will depend on the last trail maintenance but it will not be a difficult trek at any height. You’re in a working orchard. Enjoy the blooms and the fruit on the trees. No freebies. Just leave everything on the trees. Look to the right. The views begin almost immediately.

The incline is a very gradual downhill slope. It is a comfortable walk for the first .5 miles. The wide, two-track road makes gradual switchbacks as it moves down through the orchard. As you walk, you will be rewarded with many lush views of the Blue Ridge and views that take you down the mountain to Marion and other developed areas. While we hiked, the mountain tops were hidden by cotton-candy clouds that moved along the ridges.

It is fairly easy to spot the trail markers along the way. Just follow the #2 trail signs and you will have no trouble with the route. At about 1 mile, the terrain changes to a typical mountain path. A small wooden bridge welcomes you to the dirt trail through the thick, high canopy of hardwoods. Be very careful on these bridges. They are extremely slick. After you cross the bridge, you are at the steepest uphill you will encounter. Now you climb for a bit until you cross another elfin bridge. After the last bridge, the path leads to another wide-open area. You’re back in the orchard and climbing to the upper terraces where new trees are planted.

After the trail levels a bit, you will head back into the woods as you skirt the hillside. In a short while, the grass path gives way to a typical, rocky, somewhat-rutted roadbed. A sharp left-hand turn takes you back to the interpretive signs that marked the beginning of the adventure.

From here, it’s just a short walk to the car. Don’t forget to stop if the store is open. There are plenty of treats for the younger hikers and probably a couple of items for the older members of the group.

I hope you get to enjoy this one with members of the family. These days, as we all know, a little time on the trail with the kids might be one of the best gifts you can give yourself.