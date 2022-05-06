Afield in WNC: Sweet and mild: Lenoir Greenway is a pleasant stroll

There is a reason I don’t review greenways very often.

In the early 2000’s, Marion’s Bill Hendley formed a Board of Directors and launched the McDowell Trails Association. His dream was to place a greenway along the Catawba River in Marion. Now, many years later, Phases 1 and 2 of that dream have been completed and many thousands of walkers have enjoyed one of the most beautiful greenways, in my opinion, in western North Carolina.

The obvious question is, “Why leave Marion to hike a greenway that may not be as beautiful and well-designed as the Joseph McDowell greenway?”

This week, I’m not recommending that you make the 39-mile drive to Lenoir just for the walk. I’m offering another destination to keep with your list of possibilities in case you find yourself in the Lenoir area. I should also add, I don’t regret at all, making the trip just to hike the greenway. If you have the time, give it a try.

Lenoir Greenway

Difficulty: Easy. Greenways are designed to allow you to walk and, almost absent-mindedly, enjoy the scenery. The exercise you get will be from the speed of the walk or the distance.

Shoes: Almost anything you have. I always recommend a lace-up shoe. Just dress for the weather and enjoy the hike.

Time: An hour and 45 minutes will give you enough time to walk this route and stop for a few photos.

Distance/Elevation Gain: If you take advantage of the paved spur out to the old Joan Rogers Trail, you’ll get in 4 solid miles. I’ll show you how to get it all in. Elevation gain is less than 100 feet.

Safety: Expect to see bicycles. None of the bikers we saw were riding in an unsafe manner. There is plenty of room for safe passing.

Horses are not allowed on any of the trails discussed for this adventure.

There are portable toilets at the beginning of this hike and running water restrooms along the route.

Courtesy: If the greenway is crowded, just be alert. You may see bikes and even skaters. Stay to the right when you walk. If you’re with a group, try not to take up the entire trail. If you stop to chat, please step off the path so others can continue unobstructed. Pets are allowed and they all look like they are enjoying the walk, but be sure to clean up after them. We met two hikers, along with their leash holder, who were taking full advantage of the open trail and the beautiful weather. This is a great area for your dogs. Just keep them on a leash and do your clean-up diligence.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Use Google Maps and query, “T. Henry Wilson Athletic Park.” Makes sure you put in the “T” or you’ll be heading to another state. When you get to the park you will see the large sign that identifies it. Park in the lot close to the sign.

THE TRAIL:

From the parking lot you will look across a large and extremely well-groomed field. For this hike, walk straight across the grass to the paved trail on the other side. You may also see a trail entrance from the parking lot. It is perfectly acceptable to use the entrance. I just like the openness of the stroll across the field. It made me wish I had brought a kite. For those of you who are under 50, kites were toys we used to waste time and dream about flying. Now there is an app for that. Whether you use the entrance or the field, when you get to the path, turn to the right, and walk along the paved trail with the stream on your left.

As you walk along the path, take time to admire and identify all the flowers on the left side of the trail. I was impressed by the thick, summertime canopy of the tall trees just off the trail which was even more impressive because of the open expanse of the field on my right. OK, I’m easy.

The path climbs a bit and runs along the side of the highway. A large green fence protects you from the traffic. In a short distance you will see a large, raised, yellow road crossing. Cross the highway and head down into the woods on the other side. The path is still paved but now you are engulfed in the canopy overhead and the river becomes prominent on your right.

As you move along the trail, notice the ruins on the left. I think it is the remains for an old bridge but it could be what is left of an old building. I did not research it. If you know something, please let me know.

Soon the trail opens onto another large field. This area is obviously groomed for baseball or soccer. There are running-water restrooms in this park area.

When you see the sign pointing to Zack’s Fork Trail, on your right, take that turn and cross the bridge toward another ballfield. The trail underfoot has changed to a gravel two-tract. Make the long, right-hand turnaround in the field and begin your walk in the woods. This will be, to most, the natural part of you hike. It’s what we look for in our outings; tall trees, running water, and a dirt trail under our feet. This environment adds to the experience of the walk. For me, this was the most enjoyable part of the trip.

When you get to the large interpretive sign that defines the Zack’s Fork Trail area, take some time to look at the map. This is a trail area designed for off-road bicycles. If you are a rider, this could be a great destination for future outings. I plan to return with my bike. Hopefully, there is a geriatric portion that I can ride.

At the large sign, turn right and head slightly downward along the river. You will be next to, but not on, the bike trail as you head back to the highway. From the time you took the highway crossing, this is a loop trail that brings you back to the same, bright-yellow street crossing.

Now, cross the street again and head back along the same path you used to get here. This time, pass the large field, which is now on your left, and take the paved trail back into the woods on the other side and walk through the new area to another part of the Lenoir Greenway. This out-and-back spur will add another 2 miles to your walk.

When you see another greenway parking area, make your turnaround and head back on the same path to the car.

Often, I choose a trail based on tips from other hikers or from information I find in trail apps or articles. I never know what I will find until I complete the trip. That’s the way I like it. So, I offer you this one with the confidence that you will enjoy the walk.

Just keep in mind that this is a mild, relaxing outing that you can take alone or with others. I thought it was worth the 39-mile drive from Marion because of the enjoyment of the area and also because we discovered a new place to eat. When I make a hiking decision, biscuits and gravy weigh heavily on the scale.